Suri Cruise Nails Fall 2024's Coziest Trend With Pricey Accessory (& It Gives College Girl Chic)
Suri Cruise — daughter of former celeb power couple Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise — knows all about this fall's most fashionable footwear. The 18-year-old is heading to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania later this month. And it seems that this incoming freshman will be stepping into her college student era in style. As the start of her freshman year draws near, Suri has been seen walking around in New York City. And, while her ensemble was the epitome of laidback fall coziness, it's her shoes that prove she's a fashionista at heart.
Suri doesn't just look exactly like her mom; she's also Holmes' style twin. Holmes is the queen of understated, effortless style, and Suri's recent outfit proves that the apple doesn't fall far from the superstar tree. Suri was photographed sporting a fluffy hoodie paired with grey sweatpants. Despite her dressed-down look, she looked stunning with her hair down and a bare face. On her feet, she continued to embrace comfiness without sacrificing style. She wore brown, closed-toe shoes that appear to be a pair of suede Birkenstocks. This style will set you back around $160. Don't let their slipper-like vibe fool you; comfy clogs like these are going to be some of the hottest shoes this coming fall. Holmes was one of the celebs pioneering this trend, and now, Suri is following in her mom's clog-clad footsteps.
Suri Cruise has fashion prowess
When heading to college for the first time, feeling comfortable while expressing yourself with your style is key — and it's clear that Suri Cruise has this mastered. Furthermore, it may be particularly important for Suri to be aware of the hottest trends. She is reportedly a fan of fashion design, so she'll want to look her most stylish should she choose to pursue fashion while at school.
Luckily for Suri, it's clear that her mom's fashionista tendencies have rubbed off on her. In fact, Suri's recent Birkenstock-centric ensemble wasn't the only time she has used Katie Holmes as shoe inspiration as of late. Suri wore this look just days after she was photographed wearing the same sneakers her mom has been spotted in on several occasions. Suri was seen out and about on a rainy NYC day wearing an all-black 'fit with a pair of white, orange, and blue Pony M-100 Low Vintage Sneakers, which she appeared to have borrowed from her mom. So, while this mother-daughter duo may be separated when Suri heads out of state for college, it's clear that there is plenty connecting this lookalike pair. And Suri is sure to make the 6-hour drive from Pittsburgh to NYC often enough to borrow the hottest shoes from Holmes' closet.