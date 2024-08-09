Melania Trump's Reported Hope For A Kellyanne Conway Comeback Is So Suspicious
Throughout 2024, former first lady Melania Trump has kept a decidedly low profile during Donald Trump's court appearances as well as his third presidential campaign. However, that doesn't mean that she isn't paying attention to what's been going on.
Apparently, Melania is on board with a rumored plan of Donald's to bring back Kellyanne Conway, one of Donald's 2016 campaign advisors who has been credited with helping him win the presidency. It might be that Melania wants Conway back because she's a veteran of Donald's campaigns. Or it could be that Melania is tired of seeing younger women — who often look like her — around her husband on the campaign trail.
There are definitely a number of women in Donald's circle who bear a striking resemblance to Melania, but who are much younger, perhaps most notably Alina Habba, one of his high-profile lawyers. Conway, who is older than Melania and a blond, would certainly break the mold in that regard.
Kellyanne Conway seems to be in Donald Trump's good graces right now
While there have been reports that Melania Trump is backing Kellyanne Conway's return to Donald Trump's election team — for whatever reason — others online think that Melania really isn't bothered one way or another about the particulars of Donald's campaign. We can see that as a possibility too, given her absence from pretty much all of his campaign events.
Kellyanne hasn't confirmed if she's been asked or is considering returning to the team, but on August 2, she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a couple of pictures from a visit to see Donald Trump in New Jersey. That seems to be helping fuel the idea that she might be coming back. The pictures do seem to show that Donald and Kellyanne have made up. They had a public falling out over her 2022 book "Here's The Deal: A Memoir," in which she said that Donald had told her he'd lost the 2020 election. He denied the claims on Truth Social.
Kellyanne left her position in Donald's White House in August 2020 to spend more time with family. Her husband George Conway has been (and continues to be) an outspoken Trump critic, and the two announced their divorce in March 2023.