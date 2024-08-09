Melania Trump's Reported Hope For A Kellyanne Conway Comeback Is So Suspicious

Throughout 2024, former first lady Melania Trump has kept a decidedly low profile during Donald Trump's court appearances as well as his third presidential campaign. However, that doesn't mean that she isn't paying attention to what's been going on.

Advertisement

Apparently, Melania is on board with a rumored plan of Donald's to bring back Kellyanne Conway, one of Donald's 2016 campaign advisors who has been credited with helping him win the presidency. It might be that Melania wants Conway back because she's a veteran of Donald's campaigns. Or it could be that Melania is tired of seeing younger women — who often look like her — around her husband on the campaign trail.

There are definitely a number of women in Donald's circle who bear a striking resemblance to Melania, but who are much younger, perhaps most notably Alina Habba, one of his high-profile lawyers. Conway, who is older than Melania and a blond, would certainly break the mold in that regard.

Advertisement