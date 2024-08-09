Christina Hall Shows Off Her Killer Legs Amid Filming HGTV Show With Ex Josh Nowhere In Sight
Summer 2024 has brought forth a fair share of drama in the HGTV sphere, due to the split of Josh Hall and Christina Hall (which will be her third divorce). Following the announcement of their split, Josh made it clear that he won't be sharing details about the divorce. Christina, on the other hand, has used social media to make her feelings known, showcasing to the world that she's doing just fine without him.
An example is an online jab that painted a dark picture of the Halls' marriage, where Christina talked about a nice weekend trip on her Instagram Story and added, "It reminded me I am capable of feeling this daily when know [sic] one is fing with me and my life."
Christina seemed to call out Josh again shortly after. On August 8, 2024, she was seen arriving solo to the set of the show "The Flip Off," per photos on People. Josh is no longer part of the show following their divorce, and an Instagram Story Christina posted on August 9 showed her posing with someone else seemingly part of the production. Christina stood with a director of photography named S. Beth Kochendorfer. It was captioned, "Our job doesn't suck," with a red heart emoji. Christina posed while wearing a stylish black tank top and jeans shorts to show off her killer legs. However, was the caption significant?
Christina's other ex is also in 'The Flip Off' with his new spouse
It's likely that the caption of Christina Hall's Instagram Story from August 9 was simply her remarking how great it is working in TV. However, is it possible she was actually alluding to something negative Josh Hall has said about working in TV — or more specifically, working on "The Flip Off" — before?
In mid-July 2024 after the divorce news, an insider told Us Weekly, "They are in production of 'The Flip Off' without Josh. They're moving forward with the show without him." The source also claimed Christina and Josh's breakup was a long time coming. A lot of fans expressed online that they were fine with the change up, noting that Christina is the real star. "Works for me!!! We didn't need Josh anyway," one user commented on Instagram. "Christina does fine all on her own! Should be a fun show."
One interesting detail about "The Flip Off" is that it also stars Christina's first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his current wife Heather Rae El Moussa. Christina and Tarek were able to become friends again after their messy divorce, but now the scope of their show (branded as a competition between couples) will certainly change with Josh no longer participating.