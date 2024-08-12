What Is Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO's Real Name?

Bunnie XO may be the wife of country superstar Jelly Roll, but she has made a lasting and popular brand for herself. But, to no one's surprise, Bunnie XO is not her actual name.

The loving wife and stepmom of two is also a YouTuber and host of her own podcast, "Dumb Blonde." Her opinions and stories can be a bit wild, but also filled with humor and understanding, which reflects who she is as a person. With her standout personality and extensive tattoos, Bunnie XO is not one who would be easily forgotten. Yet, there are likely some fans who have wondered about the social media starlet's actual name.

Bunnie XO's real name is Alisa DeFord, as she took on her husband Jelly Roll's last name when they got married in 2016. Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, has been a supportive husband to Bunnie from the start, including when she began to officially build her Bunnie XO brand.