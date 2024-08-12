What Is Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO's Real Name?
Bunnie XO may be the wife of country superstar Jelly Roll, but she has made a lasting and popular brand for herself. But, to no one's surprise, Bunnie XO is not her actual name.
The loving wife and stepmom of two is also a YouTuber and host of her own podcast, "Dumb Blonde." Her opinions and stories can be a bit wild, but also filled with humor and understanding, which reflects who she is as a person. With her standout personality and extensive tattoos, Bunnie XO is not one who would be easily forgotten. Yet, there are likely some fans who have wondered about the social media starlet's actual name.
Bunnie XO's real name is Alisa DeFord, as she took on her husband Jelly Roll's last name when they got married in 2016. Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, has been a supportive husband to Bunnie from the start, including when she began to officially build her Bunnie XO brand.
Where did Bunnie XO get her nickname?
Bunnie XO developed a name and made money for herself admittedly in the sex work industry. In fact, at one point, she had an OnlyFans account, which the YouTuber revealed made her millions of dollars. While Bunnie and Jelly Roll were married as she used her sex work to build her Bunnie XO brand, she revealed that he was supportive. "He knew how important it was to me to make my own money," Bunnie shared on Facebook in March 2024. "But he did always say, 'One day, baby, you won't have to do this anymore." That came true when she officially retired from OnlyFans in 2023.
While Bunnie XO may appear to be a cute nickname, the podcast host revealed that the "XO" part doesn't stand for hugs and kisses. In fact, it's really a sarcastic move from Bunnie. "Anytime I get into an argument with somebody or I'm talking to them and I'm texting them ... if I want to end the conversation with them, I'll say what I have to say and then put 'XO,' she revealed in a Q&A interview on TikTok. "My brand is literally centered around telling people to 'f*** off.'"
Bunnie also does the signature move in arguments with her husband and even called Jelly Roll during the interview to confirm. "I don't like it still!" the country singer exclaimed.
Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll both have cute nicknames for each other
Over the years of their unique wedded life, Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll have grown extremely comfortable and loving around each other. "We prioritize communication, we have [learned] to laugh at the small s***, and above everything, we don't take anything [too] seriously," the country singer shared on Instagram in June 2020. That's even true when it comes to what they call each other!
As if Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll weren't unique enough nicknames for the celebrity couple to have, they each have their own adorable names for each other. The two never call each other "Alisa" or " Jason." In a TikTok clip, Bunnie shared that she calls Jelly Roll one of three nicknames: "Papabear," "Daddy Roll," or "J." Meanwhile, he calls her "Mama" or "Mamabear." In an interview with "The Howard Stern Show," the country star "She calls me her 'Pound Puppy.' She adopted a 'Pound Puppy'" (via Parade). The nickname appears to be a nod to the 1980s plush toy.