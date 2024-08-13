Zara Tindall's Relationship With Princess Anne Is More Relatable Than You'd Think

Zara Tindall, one of Queen Elizabeth's favorite grandchildren and daughter of Anne, Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, grew up as a member of the British royal family. That's a position with inherent privilege that the rest of us can only imagine. There's also a bit of a stereotype of upper class parents being distant from their children and letting nannies or governesses do all the heavy lifting. But despite Zara's rarified upbringing, she still has quite the relatable relationship with her mother. She's able to joke and tease her mom, like the time when she publicly outed her mother for a "quite annoying" ability that she has. It was in the documentary "Anne: The Princess Royal at 70" and Zara and her brother Peter Phillips are talking about their mother and how irritatingly well she can remember information.

"She's like a sponge," Zara said, "It's unbelievable the information that's stored in her brain. It's incredible." Then she looked at her brother and noted, "it's quite annoying as well," and Peter agreed with her! We can see how that having great recall of all kinds of detailed info could be both amazing and exasperating. It would be a lot to live up to, having a mother who's able to remember so many things so easily and so quickly.