5 Times Zara Tindall Proved She Inherited Princess Anne's Rebellious Nature

Anne, Princess Royal, may well be one of the toughest British royals of all time. For instance, in 1974 the royal family's security was compromised when a man named Ian Bell tried to kidnap Princess Anne. She and her then-husband, Captain Mark Phillips, were heading to Buckingham Palace after an event. Despite her bodyguard and driver both being injured, Anne didn't waver. When Bell demanded she exit the car, she reportedly said, "Not bloody likely" (via People).

If that doesn't indicate Anne's rebellious side, her legal troubles might. In a historic case from 2002, Anne pleaded guilty in the first criminal conviction for a member of the British royal family. According to BBC News, one of her English bull terriers named Dotty got away from Anne and her husband Tim Laurence after a walk at Windsor Great Park. They were trying to load her into their car when she ran off. Dotty attacked two children, and one was bitten and the other was scratched. They were shaken up and hospitalized. Each victim received £250 from Anne, who also paid a £500 fine and a £148 fee to the court, and she agreed to keep Dotty on a leash and get her trained.

Anne and her daughter Zara Tindall have similarities, such as that they both love horses and horseback riding and have competed in the Olympics. Another similarity is that Zara has gotten into some trouble and bent the rules in her life too.

