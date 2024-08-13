Donald Trump Has An Odd Habit That Hints He's Desperate For Elon Musk's Attention

Elon Musk, whose business ventures most notably include X, formerly known as Twitter, and Tesla, gave some insight into the relationship that he has with former president Donald Trump at a shareholder's meeting in June 2024. Musk said (via Tesla) that Trump, "does call me out of the blue. For no reason, I don't know why, but he does."

From some perspectives, it could be seen as a bit strange that Trump would be calling the world's richest person about anything. Not to mention, the relationship between Musk and Trump has certainly had its ups and downs over the years. The entrepreneur once told Trump on X to "hang up his hat and ride off into the sunset." So Trump, who is known for holding grudges, reaching out to Musk with impromptu phone calls seems like it's all about making sure he has the tech CEO's attention.

It's almost as though Trump was courting Musk in a way, calling him perhaps with the ulterior motive of trying to get a high-profile endorsement and some campaign cash from Musk. If so, it certainly seems to have worked. Musk endorsed the former president via X on July 13, shortly after the assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

