What Melania Trump's Ex Aide Stephanie Grisham Looks Like Makeup-Free
Remember Melania Trump's former aide Stephanie Grisham? She worked as the White House communications director and press secretary before becoming Melania's chief of staff, but left her position in January 2021 following the storming of the U.S. Capitol. During her years working with the former first family, Grisham was always very well put together, appearing in public with full makeup and sophisticated outfits. She was such a fan of glam that when Melania, then president Donald Trump, and their teams visited Buckingham Palace in 2019, Grisham went all out with a smokey eye, chic up-do, and sparkling floor-length sequin gown.
Well, here it is! I'm so excited to share this news!! ❤️❤️ Confession: I was afraid of posting w/o makeup but....it's who I am these days. 🤷🏻♀️👩🏻🌾 pic.twitter.com/HU4S900eXd
— Stephanie Grisham (@OMGrisham) July 30, 2023
However, things changed after this beauty stepped down. In a July 2023 video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Grisham looked startlingly different. She spoke to her followers without a drop of makeup, wearing only a simple white t-shirt and straw hat. She revealed she'd started her own animal sanctuary while showing her flawless skin and natural brows. She'd clearly embraced life in the great outdoors too, with a sun-kissed glow on her nose. In the caption, Grisham admitted she was worried about going bare-faced. "I was afraid of posting w/o makeup but....it's who I am these days," she wrote. Clearly, there was no need to be nervous because she looked totally stunning.
Her super glam look changed drastically after parting ways with Melania Trump
This wasn't the first time Stephanie Grisham went makeup-free on social media. Just under a year before her au naturale video, in August 2022, she posted a gorgeous photo on X while lying on her porch with her dog, Reeve. The former political figure proved she's one of the lucky ones who doesn't have dark under eye circles or hyperpigmentation issues as she flashed a sweet smile. Grisham looked happier than ever with her long brunette locks pulled into a topknot, and she let her natural beauty shine through while her blemish-free skin glowed.
Clearly, Grisham's life has changed a lot since she worked with the Trumps, and so has her beauty routine. Not only was she happy to ditch makeup, but she revealed on X in July 2023 that she'd also stopped getting lip filler. After one user suggested she was still getting the injectable, Grisham responded, "Haven't had that in almost 2 yrs...but thank you." Though she hasn't turned her back on the life she lived with the Trumps completely. She's still happy to talk publicly about her former boss. In May 2024, Grisham shared her thoughts on why Melania skipped Donald's hush money trial, and the month prior, she explained why it may have rocked the Trumps' marriage.
Stephanie Grisham has really embraced the no makeup life
Stephanie Grisham is clearly all about going makeup-free in the wake of her White House departure — and she's proved that on Instagram too. Grisham regularly shares photos of the animals at her sanctuary, including snaps of her sheep, cows, and donkeys. And yes, that includes an occasional all-natural animal selfie. In September 2023, Grisham posted a cute snap with a goat named Carlos. She clearly still loves getting her nails done (she rocked a long French manicure) but her signature smokey eye and super contoured cheeks were long gone. Instead, she proudly showed her glowing bare skin with a little redness on her cheeks (so relatable!) and proved she wasn't getting injectables by raising her eyebrows. Fans loved the snap, with one commenting, "Awwwww soooooo cute and beautiful picture."
Grisham's natural life may come as a surprise because she was once such a lover of cosmetics she even shared her makeup with Donald Trump. In her 2021 book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now," Grisham confirmed Donald does wear makeup. She recalled Trump's former aide John McEntee forgot the then-president's products, so he asked to borrow her powder during a 2017 trip to Saudi Arabia because Donald believed his face was too shiny. "It thrilled me that during one of his most important speeches up to that point in the administration, the president of the United States was wearing my makeup," Grisham shared (via Business Insider).