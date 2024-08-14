What Melania Trump's Ex Aide Stephanie Grisham Looks Like Makeup-Free

This wasn't the first time Stephanie Grisham went makeup-free on social media. Just under a year before her au naturale video, in August 2022, she posted a gorgeous photo on X while lying on her porch with her dog, Reeve. The former political figure proved she's one of the lucky ones who doesn't have dark under eye circles or hyperpigmentation issues as she flashed a sweet smile. Grisham looked happier than ever with her long brunette locks pulled into a topknot, and she let her natural beauty shine through while her blemish-free skin glowed.

Clearly, Grisham's life has changed a lot since she worked with the Trumps, and so has her beauty routine. Not only was she happy to ditch makeup, but she revealed on X in July 2023 that she'd also stopped getting lip filler. After one user suggested she was still getting the injectable, Grisham responded, "Haven't had that in almost 2 yrs...but thank you." Though she hasn't turned her back on the life she lived with the Trumps completely. She's still happy to talk publicly about her former boss. In May 2024, Grisham shared her thoughts on why Melania skipped Donald's hush money trial, and the month prior, she explained why it may have rocked the Trumps' marriage.