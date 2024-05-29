Ex-Staffer Is Sure Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Trial Is All About Protecting Her Image
Melania Trump's absence from Donald Trump's criminal trial certainly hasn't helped rumors about the state of their marriage, and it probably hasn't helped Donald's case, either. Melania has not been by Donald's side in court for the entirety of his historic hush money trial, and there has been plenty of speculation that this is because the former first lady is displeased with her husband and the accusations at the case's core. Donald is on trial for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels hush money to cover up their affair, which is said to have taken place just after Donald and Melania's son, Barron Trump, was born. It's easy to see why this particular topic would be upsetting for Melania, and in one former White House staffer's opinion, the former first lady is staying out of it in order to save face.
On May 28, Donald was joined in court by his his children, Tiffany, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump, as well as Eric's wife, Lara Trump. Donald's other daughter, Ivanka Trump, and Melania were both notably absent. In a May 28 interview with CNN, Stephanie Grisham, the former Trump White House press secretary, discussed why she believes that Donald's wife and daughter didn't join the family affair. "Melania and Ivanka are both thinking of their own optics," she explained. According to Grisham: "This family is really focused on optics. They are always focused on optics."
Grisham previously told CNN that news of the alleged affair, which broke in 2018, had impacted Donald and Melania's relationship. "She didn't take it lightly at all," she said.
Melania's apparent statement isn't good for Donald
If good optics are a top priority, then Donald Trump and his campaign have likely been urging his wife and children to show up for him in court. It's understandable that Barron Trump, who turned 18 in March and graduated from high school earlier this month, would skip the trial, given his young age, and Ivanka Trump's absence could be yet another sign that her exit from politics is permanent. But when three of the five Trump children all arrived at his side on one of the trial's final days before jury deliberation, people can't help but wonder what would keep Melania Trump away. In Stephanie Grisham's opinion, Melania "hasn't showed up this whole time now, and so in her mind, I think she would think that she was caving or [that it would] even look weak to suddenly show up now."
Since Donald is currently both on criminal trial and running for president, looking good in front of the jury and the rest of the country is particularly vital in this moment. If Melania is prioritizing how the world views her, though, then she's probably going to continue to remain out of the spotlight. "I'm just not sure showing up now would do anything but cause more speculation," Grisham noted, adding, "I would be absolutely floored if she showed up." So, while Donald may have some of his kids' public support at the moment, it sounds like he's unlikely to get Melania's. For a family focused on optics, this unfortunately, feels very telling.