Ex-Staffer Is Sure Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Trial Is All About Protecting Her Image

Melania Trump's absence from Donald Trump's criminal trial certainly hasn't helped rumors about the state of their marriage, and it probably hasn't helped Donald's case, either. Melania has not been by Donald's side in court for the entirety of his historic hush money trial, and there has been plenty of speculation that this is because the former first lady is displeased with her husband and the accusations at the case's core. Donald is on trial for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels hush money to cover up their affair, which is said to have taken place just after Donald and Melania's son, Barron Trump, was born. It's easy to see why this particular topic would be upsetting for Melania, and in one former White House staffer's opinion, the former first lady is staying out of it in order to save face.

On May 28, Donald was joined in court by his his children, Tiffany, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump, as well as Eric's wife, Lara Trump. Donald's other daughter, Ivanka Trump, and Melania were both notably absent. In a May 28 interview with CNN, Stephanie Grisham, the former Trump White House press secretary, discussed why she believes that Donald's wife and daughter didn't join the family affair. "Melania and Ivanka are both thinking of their own optics," she explained. According to Grisham: "This family is really focused on optics. They are always focused on optics."

Grisham previously told CNN that news of the alleged affair, which broke in 2018, had impacted Donald and Melania's relationship. "She didn't take it lightly at all," she said.