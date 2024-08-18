Tragic Details About Cybill Shepherd's Kids

Cyrus Shepherd-Oppenheim keeps the lowest profile of all of actor Cybill Shepherd's children, but at one point in his life, he prompted a big headline. That occurred in 2010 when Shepherd-Oppenheim made some poor choices that landed him in handcuffs and, later, in rehab. But wherein everyday 20-somethings can make reparations for their errors and move on with their lives, children of Hollywood stars have no such luxury. Google Shepherd-Oppenheim and his arrest is one of the only things you will find, which is a tragedy in itself. After all, who wants to be defined solely by their lowest moment? This in no way excuses Shepherd-Oppenheim's actions, but certainly, he must have evolved in the decade and a half since his arrest.

Shepherd-Oppenheim was 22 years old and a student at the University of Pennsylvania when he was arrested for stealing cash, a digital camera, a leather make-up case, and a small travel bag from two passengers on a flight from San Diego to Philadelphia. He was apprehended at the airport and charged with theft and receiving stolen property, which led to him being ordered to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and pay $55 in restitution. "At the successful conclusion of the year, all charges are dismissed and the record of his arrest is expunged. It would be as if this never happened," said attorney Bill Brennan at the time (via The Philadelphia Inquirer). Except the internet is forever, and the unfortunate incident remains Shepherd-Oppenheim's one big headline.

