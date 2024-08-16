Heartbreaking Details That Were Revealed In Hallmark Star Treat Williams' Autopsy
Treat Williams had an impressive acting career that stretched back to the 1970s, and early on even had a role as an uncredited extra in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back." After decades of working in the entertainment industry, in 2008, Williams became a familiar face in Hallmark movies, and he played Mick O'Brien on the network's beloved series "Chesapeake Shores."
Tragically, Williams died in June 2023 due to injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident in Vermont. Details of the event took some time to figure out, and there was a lot of initial confusion surrounding what actually transpired. "He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," Barry McPherson, Williams' agent, informed People the day the accident occurred. However, as the investigation continued, it was discovered that Williams was traveling straight when an SUV turned in front of him. While the actor rode the motorcycle with a helmet, a witness asserted that the force of the impact caused Williams to land five yards away.
Due to the severity of his injuries, Williams was flown to a hospital in New York for treatment. After his death, New York's Medical Examiner's Office issued an autopsy report, which stated that Williams "died of severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash" (via Rolling Stone). Because of the circumstances of the accident, Ryan Koss, the driver of the SUV, faced legal action.
The driver was a friend of Williams
To make matters even worse in the tragedy of Treat Williams' death, the other driver involved was a friend of the late actor. Immediately after the accident, Ryan Koss left his vehicle to check on Williams. "It was hard to tell [it was Treat] with the helmet on," Matt Rapphahn, a witness to the collision, explained to People. Even so, Rapphahn noted that Koss quickly recognized Williams. "He was saying, 'Oh, my God, it's Treat,'" Rapphahn recalled. Koss took the initiative to inform Williams' family about the incident.
As reported by the Associated Press, police cited Koss for "grossly negligent operation causing death," a serious charge with a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment along with $15,000 fines. In September 2023, Koss pushed back against those allegations, pleading not guilty. Six months later, the language was altered to "negligent driving with death." (via NBC News). This small change has a major impact on the potential penalties, with a maximum of two years imprisonment and $3,000 in fines. In Koss' case, he was put on probation immediately. However, he did lose his driving privileges for a year as part of this agreement.
During the proceedings, Williams' son, Gill Williams, advocated for safer driving and expressed forgiveness to Koss. "What I'm going through is so beyond words to describe, and for you to have been the person that caused it, I can't imagine what that feels like," Gill admitted (via Manchester Journal). "I truly feel for you."
Williams' family is outspoken about the ongoing grieving process
Like her brother Gil Williams, Treat Williams' daughter, Ellie Williams, has been candid about how she feels about her father's death. In July 2023, a month after the fatal accident, Ellie posted an emotional Instagram tribute to her dad. "I have never experienced this kind of grief before," she acknowledged, along with a slideshow of photos from her childhood, with her and Williams being silly together and enjoying each other's company. "This love is a once-in-a-lifetime love. A father's incomprehensible love for his daughter, and a daughter's boundless love and complete admiration for her father." Months later, Ellie posted in honor of what would have been her father's 72nd birthday.
In addition, Williams' wife, Pam Van Sant, and Gil have continued to post on the late actor's Instagram account, adding vintage photos and family updates. Then, in January 2024, they celebrated Williams' final performance when they attended the screening of "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans."
However, experiences like this have been particularly emotional for them, especially due to the circumstances of Williams' death. "I think because of the suddenness of it ... I'm still grappling with the fact that it happened and that he's really, really gone," Van Sant informed People in December 2023. Earlier that same year, she noted how Williams was ever-present in her thoughts while she traveled overseas. During the trip, she was particularly struck by seeing their initials inscribed in a tree trunk.