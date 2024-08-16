Heartbreaking Details That Were Revealed In Hallmark Star Treat Williams' Autopsy

Treat Williams had an impressive acting career that stretched back to the 1970s, and early on even had a role as an uncredited extra in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back." After decades of working in the entertainment industry, in 2008, Williams became a familiar face in Hallmark movies, and he played Mick O'Brien on the network's beloved series "Chesapeake Shores."

Tragically, Williams died in June 2023 due to injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident in Vermont. Details of the event took some time to figure out, and there was a lot of initial confusion surrounding what actually transpired. "He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," Barry McPherson, Williams' agent, informed People the day the accident occurred. However, as the investigation continued, it was discovered that Williams was traveling straight when an SUV turned in front of him. While the actor rode the motorcycle with a helmet, a witness asserted that the force of the impact caused Williams to land five yards away.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Williams was flown to a hospital in New York for treatment. After his death, New York's Medical Examiner's Office issued an autopsy report, which stated that Williams "died of severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash" (via Rolling Stone). Because of the circumstances of the accident, Ryan Koss, the driver of the SUV, faced legal action.

