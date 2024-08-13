'Kamala Is Brat' Originator Charli XCX Doesn't Let Plastic Surgery Rumors Faze Her
Many celebrities aggressively deny all the plastic surgery rumors that circulate about them, but British singer Charli XCX isn't ashamed to confront those accusations with a sense of humor. For example, in August 2024, cosmetic injector Molly Bailey gave a rundown of which procedures (in her professional opinion), the singer may have had over the years on Instagram:
Bailey's list of suspected procedures includes a rhinoplasty, upper blepharoplasty (eyelid reconstruction), and a brow lift courtesy of Botox. According to Bailey: Beyond that, her surgical work appears limited overall..." but many stars would still be uncomfortable being called out like this on social media. However, Charli XCX was completely unfazed; she took to the comments section to amusingly proclaim: "OMG, I'm obsessed with this..."
Although this response didn't confirm or deny Bailey's hypothesis, it garnered the support of several fans on Instagram. One responded to the hilarious comment with a funny line of their own: "They got you, gal." Fans also pointed out the flaws in Bailey's analysis, with some suggesting that makeup techniques could easily explain Charli XCX's stunning transformation. Whether Bailey is correct or not, it's clear that Charli XCX's fans support the singer and appreciate her transparency.
Charli XCX hinted at cosmetic procedures in the past
Before her 2024 album, "Brat," became a viral sensation, Charli XCX's posted a TikTok humorously asking the world for some recognition. "Wouldn't it be amazing if I got nominated — just to clarify, for anything...a music award would be nice," she said. However, this clip may not just be a funny jab at the world of music awards; it may also be an admission of previous cosmetic injections. Although she didn't discuss it in the clip, the caption for this video suggests she may have had Botox in the past. "Need more Botox before accepting any awards [though]," she wrote.
The caption may have been a joke instead of a confession, but it still says something important about Charli XCX. She doesn't buy into the stigma surrounding plastic surgery. She has also repeatedly called out the beauty hacks. For example, it was reported that the singer wore bright yellow face tapes on a red carpet in 2023 to slightly lift her face. However, the tapes are usually clear, making them invisible to viewers watching red carpet events at home. Just like her sarcastic response to plastic surgery rumors, Charli XCX's choice to wear bright yellow face tapes on the red carpet is her way of showing fans that there's nothing wrong with wanting to improve your appearance — and being open about it.