'Kamala Is Brat' Originator Charli XCX Doesn't Let Plastic Surgery Rumors Faze Her

Many celebrities aggressively deny all the plastic surgery rumors that circulate about them, but British singer Charli XCX isn't ashamed to confront those accusations with a sense of humor. For example, in August 2024, cosmetic injector Molly Bailey gave a rundown of which procedures (in her professional opinion), the singer may have had over the years on Instagram:

Bailey's list of suspected procedures includes a rhinoplasty, upper blepharoplasty (eyelid reconstruction), and a brow lift courtesy of Botox. According to Bailey: Beyond that, her surgical work appears limited overall..." but many stars would still be uncomfortable being called out like this on social media. However, Charli XCX was completely unfazed; she took to the comments section to amusingly proclaim: "OMG, I'm obsessed with this..."

Although this response didn't confirm or deny Bailey's hypothesis, it garnered the support of several fans on Instagram. One responded to the hilarious comment with a funny line of their own: "They got you, gal." Fans also pointed out the flaws in Bailey's analysis, with some suggesting that makeup techniques could easily explain Charli XCX's stunning transformation. Whether Bailey is correct or not, it's clear that Charli XCX's fans support the singer and appreciate her transparency.

