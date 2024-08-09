The Stunning Transformation Of Charli XCX

Soon enough, Charli XCX was meeting people in the music industry online. When she was asked to perform her music at an illegal warehouse rave in London, her parents were wary, yet supportive. In fact, they both came with her as chaperones — even though her mother was "terrified."

Advertisement

"She grew up in Uganda and never really drank, never smoked a cigarette," Charli recalled to GQ. "She came from a Muslim family where the idea of a 14-year-old going to a rave was completely alien." Her father, on the other hand, had previously worked in live concerts and was secretly excited to be around the music scene again. Proving her independence, for a short time, Charli intended to move out of her parents' house to live with a guy she met on MySpace who was an illegal rave promoter. When she decided to keep living at home but still perform at these raves, her parents could only approve of the plan and continue to accompany her.

"I was very much alone in my musical journey when I was younger," Charli recalled of her early rave performances to Beatroute. "All my friends were at school while I was going to raves — with my parents, which wasn't very cool but whatever." Eventually, Charli's parents began to respect their daughter's DJing career. "As I did more of them, [they] got it," she said to GQ.

Advertisement