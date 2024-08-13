Donald Trump & Elon Musk's Big Night On X Is The Con Everyone Suspected

Once considered the front-runner in the 2024 presidential race, Donald Trump has been scrambling to keep his campaign afloat ever since Vice President Kamala Harris replaced President Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket. No longer able to aim at his opponent's age, the former president is looking for ways to gain the advantage again. So out of touch is Trump that he's even looking to his son Barron Trump for support; on the teen's advice, Trump sat for an interview with Adin Ross, a young social media influencer whose past guests have included white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Trump did another sit-down on August 12, this time on the Spaces platform of X (formerly known as Twitter) with Elon Musk. The irony was evident: The former POTUS was once banned from Twitter for his controversial posts, but once Musk took over in 2023, he lifted the ban. But the greater irony was yet to come.

After promising "the interview of the century" (per WGN), Trump and Musk found themselves red-faced when their listeners couldn't get into the room. A blank screen and "details not available" were all that appeared to followers. "Has it started yet, or am I just stuck on elevator music?" asked one. Another skeptically suggested, "I'm sure they're going to say it's because too many people tried to join." Nearly 20 minutes into the scheduled interview, Musk himself posted to explain a "DDOS" — a cyberattack overwhelming the system — was probably to blame.