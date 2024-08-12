Trump's Rally Crowd Fixation Reaches New Levels Of Bizarre With False Claims About Kamala Harris
To put it mildly, former President Donald Trump is obsessed with crowd sizes. He often slams the media for lying whenever they report a low turnout, and he frequently over-inflates the attendees at his events. In a November 2023 Truth Social Post, Trump railed against the media who for never reporting that "thousands of people get sent away" from his rallies because they "never have empty seats."
Trump's fixation with crowds is most likely the root of his most recent attacks against Kamala Harris. In a series of Truth Social Posts, he asserted that the massive crowd that welcome Harris at the Detroit Metro Airport on August 7, 2024, was faked with the help of artificial intelligence. "Look, we caught her with a fake 'crowd.' There was nobody there!" Trump wrote on August 11. In another post, he posted, "She should be disqualified because the creation of a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Anyone who does that will cheat at ANYTHING!"
Incredible. Kamala Harris has a packed audience at a hanger in Detroit where her plane has landed. They're giving Trump a run for his money. pic.twitter.com/EIRIHr9ow8
— Geopolitical Kid (@Geopoliticalkid) August 8, 2024
Considering that Trump is battling against Fani Willis in court for the election interference allegations brought against him in Georgia, this line of attack is quite the take. It's also worth noting that several photographers have posted pictures of the packed airport and rally attendees shared videos of the event, with some featuring snippets of the "show me what democracy looks like" chants. Additionally, image analyst and digital forensics expert Professor Hany Farid analyzed Trump's "proof" and found no evidence of AI use.
Kamala Harris campaign accuses Trump of being desperate for attention
While Donald Trump made headlines with his debunked claims of AI editing, Kamala Harris' team wasted no time clapping back. CNBC reports that campaign spokesman Ammar Moussa accused Trump of "throwing tantrums" because much of the spotlight has been on Harris since Joe Biden dropped out of the race on July 21. He further argued that Trump has sinister motivations for running in the 2024 election. Several other sources also claim that Trump is extremely upset by the momentum and enthusiasm that Harris' fresh campaign is building.
Our MI digital director just texted me this photo and I'm *shook*
I've been knocking doors and participating in Michigan elections since 2004... I don't know if I've ever experienced anything like this pic.twitter.com/SWjQ2h1pws
— Bhavik Lathia (@bhaviklathia) August 7, 2024
According to The Washington Post, the former president complained to an aid about having to face Harris instead of Joe Biden: "It's unfair that I beat him and now I have to beat her too," Trump reportedly whined. Whether this is true or not, the GOP has made it clear that it would much rather run against Biden than Harris. During his August 8 news conference, Trump even claimed that the Democratic Party "took the presidency away" and was being unfair to Biden.
Similarly, Trump's running mate, JD Vance, who has lived up to his weird reputation by stalking Harris on camera, admitted that the start of her campaign was a "sucker punch" to the GOP. "The bad news is that Kamala Harris does not have the same baggage as Joe Biden," Vance said (via The Washington Post).