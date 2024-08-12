Trump's Rally Crowd Fixation Reaches New Levels Of Bizarre With False Claims About Kamala Harris

To put it mildly, former President Donald Trump is obsessed with crowd sizes. He often slams the media for lying whenever they report a low turnout, and he frequently over-inflates the attendees at his events. In a November 2023 Truth Social Post, Trump railed against the media who for never reporting that "thousands of people get sent away" from his rallies because they "never have empty seats."

Advertisement

Trump's fixation with crowds is most likely the root of his most recent attacks against Kamala Harris. In a series of Truth Social Posts, he asserted that the massive crowd that welcome Harris at the Detroit Metro Airport on August 7, 2024, was faked with the help of artificial intelligence. "Look, we caught her with a fake 'crowd.' There was nobody there!" Trump wrote on August 11. In another post, he posted, "She should be disqualified because the creation of a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Anyone who does that will cheat at ANYTHING!"

Incredible. Kamala Harris has a packed audience at a hanger in Detroit where her plane has landed. They're giving Trump a run for his money. pic.twitter.com/EIRIHr9ow8 — Geopolitical Kid (@Geopoliticalkid) August 8, 2024

Advertisement

Considering that Trump is battling against Fani Willis in court for the election interference allegations brought against him in Georgia, this line of attack is quite the take. It's also worth noting that several photographers have posted pictures of the packed airport and rally attendees shared videos of the event, with some featuring snippets of the "show me what democracy looks like" chants. Additionally, image analyst and digital forensics expert Professor Hany Farid analyzed Trump's "proof" and found no evidence of AI use.