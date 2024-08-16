Princess Diana's Shady Nickname For Camilla Was Totally Cutthroat

During her 1995 "Panorama" interview with Martin Bashir, Princess Diana infamously intoned: "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded." With that, she made it clear that then-Prince Charles hadn't been faithful throughout their contentious relationship, and despite the fact that he and Camilla Parker Bowles remain happily together to this day, the repercussions are still being felt. Prince Harry's royal beef with Camilla continues apace, showing no signs of slowing down not least because he and wife Meghan Markle remain largely estranged from the rest of the family. Meanwhile, although Prince William's relationship with Queen Camilla is very different to Harry's, evidently certain wounds will never fully heal.

Unsurprisingly, the People's Princess and her love rival had little time for each other when everything was initially unraveling between the trio. In fact, according to royal expert and biographer Christopher Andersen, the warring women even had unflattering nicknames for each other back in the day. "Diana called Camilla 'the Rottweiler,' and Camilla's nickname for Diana was 'Barbie,'" he informed Fox News Digital. As a result, Camilla wasn't too keen on taking up the Princess of Wales moniker following Diana's death, once she and Charles married and made things official. However, the late Queen Elizabeth II made it clear that her son's former mistress was a member of their family when she bestowed the title of Queen Consort on Camilla.

