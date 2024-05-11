Why Queen Camilla's Relationship With William Is So Different From That With Harry

In order to understand the complicated relationship Queen Camilla has with Prince Harry and Prince William, we have to step into our time machines and go back to the '90s when Michael Jackson and Alanis Morissette were at the top of their game and windbreakers were all the rage. An explosive recording hit the newspapers just months after King Charles III (then Prince Charles) and Princess Diana announced their separation to the world. It was dubbed "Tampongate," and while it made those looking through the fishbowl chuckle, it wasn't so funny for those swimming on the inside.

In 1997, following Charles and Diana's divorce and a shocking BBC Panorama interview with Diana, the princess was killed in a car accident. By 1998, Prince William and Prince Harry were introduced to Camilla, and in 2005 she married Charles. Obviously, as anyone else would, the princes had their reservations about their new stepmother — and let's just say Prince Harry might have seen himself as something of a Cinderella figure in the House of Windsor. Over the years, his opinion has only soured more, while William has actually become closer to Camilla in the last decade.

Why would two brothers who went through the exact same trials and tribulations have such different emotions about their stepmother? Here's why Prince William has publicly and privately accepted Camilla and Prince Harry has thrown grenades in the form of scathing words.