Meet The New Royal Baby: Princess Rajwa And Crown Prince Hussein Of Jordan's Daughter Iman

The House of Hashim has added another family member. On August 3, 2024, Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan welcomed their first child, a daughter named Princess Iman. After the newest princess was brought into the world at King Hussein Medical Center, Prince Hussein shared the good news on his official Instagram page. "We are immensely grateful for the safe birth of our daughter and the health of my beloved wife, Rajwa. Our heartfelt thanks to our family and the Jordanian people for their kind wishes, which deeply touched us during these special moments," he said.

After they left the hospital, the prince expressed his gratitude once again. "Heartfelt thanks to the dedicated personnel of the Royal Medical Services for their exceptional care over Rajwa and Iman during the past few days," he wrote.

The tiny royal is not only the first child of Jordan's future king and queen, but she is also the first grandchild of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania. Certainly she has a gilded future ahead of her. It's no secret that King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan's incredibly lavish life is one that includes gorgeous mansions, high-end fashion, and countless air miles. Let's explore what the future could look like for this new princess.