Meet The New Royal Baby: Princess Rajwa And Crown Prince Hussein Of Jordan's Daughter Iman
The House of Hashim has added another family member. On August 3, 2024, Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan welcomed their first child, a daughter named Princess Iman. After the newest princess was brought into the world at King Hussein Medical Center, Prince Hussein shared the good news on his official Instagram page. "We are immensely grateful for the safe birth of our daughter and the health of my beloved wife, Rajwa. Our heartfelt thanks to our family and the Jordanian people for their kind wishes, which deeply touched us during these special moments," he said.
After they left the hospital, the prince expressed his gratitude once again. "Heartfelt thanks to the dedicated personnel of the Royal Medical Services for their exceptional care over Rajwa and Iman during the past few days," he wrote.
The tiny royal is not only the first child of Jordan's future king and queen, but she is also the first grandchild of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania. Certainly she has a gilded future ahead of her. It's no secret that King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan's incredibly lavish life is one that includes gorgeous mansions, high-end fashion, and countless air miles. Let's explore what the future could look like for this new princess.
Princess Iman was born 14 months after her parents' wedding
In 1993, King Abdullah II and Queen Raina tied the knot in the gardens of Amman's Zahran Palace. Three decades later, their eldest child would follow suit when it was his turn to say "I do." Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa married at the very same venue on June 1, 2023. Princess Rajwa honored her Middle Eastern heritage by commissioning Lebanese designer Elie Saab to make her a custom gown. The guest list included political figures and royals from around the world, and the bride's new brother-in-law Prince Hashem bin Abdullah walked her down the aisle.
Just under a year later, the royal family of Jordan had some major news: Rajwa and Hussein were set to become parents. "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer," the Royal Hashemite Court wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in April 2024.
A few weeks after the family shared the pregnancy announcement, Prince Hussein told Al Arabiya (via Vogue Arabia) that the whole family was looking forward to starting this next chapter. "I don't know what to expect, but thank God we are excited and the family is excited too," he said. "My mother has already started shopping for baby stuff weeks ago." In August 2024, just 18 months after they wed, Rajwa and Hussein welcomed little Princess Iman.
Princess Iman of Jordan was born in Al Hussein Medical City
When it was time for the Crown Prince of Jordan, Prince Hussein, and his wife Princess Rajwa to welcome their sweet baby girl, Princess Iman, they headed to the King Hussein Medical Center, a military medical complex made up of five different hospitals in Amman, the capital of Jordan. It seems they kept with the Jordanian royal family's tradition: Prince Hussein's mother, Queen Rania, gave birth at the medical facility.
While members of the House of Windsor are likely to greet photographers outside of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital mere hours after a baby's birth, the royal family of Jordan follows a different protocol. Rather than get in full glam and go wave for the cameras in front of the hospital, the new parents got to spend some time with their new baby and other family members in the hospital room. On August 3, 2024 — the day of Iman's birth — Queen Raina posted sweet snaps of the royals meeting their newest member on Instagram. "Iman, you've already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier!" the new grandmother wrote.
On August 7, 2024, the family of three was photographed leaving the hospital, looking happy as can be. That same day, Hussein shared professional portraits he took with Rajwa and Iman.
Princess Iman's parents channeled the Windsors when they left the hospital
All of Jordan rejoiced when it was announced that Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa had become the proud parents to a new princess. When it was time for the rest of the world to meet Princess Iman, international royal watchers couldn't help but draw comparisons between the Jordanian royals and Prince Catherine and Prince William.
In 2013, Princess Catherine and Prince William stepped outside of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital to introduce their first child, Prince George, to the world. (As previously mentioned, it's a British royal family tradition to introduce the baby to the public immediately after giving birth.) While many new moms leave the hospital wearing comfy clothes like sweatpants or a loose-fitting gown, Catherine and William looked ready to take their new baby to a springtime brunch or afternoon tea. William was ever the doting new dad in his casual baby blue shirt and navy slacks, while Catherine was a picture of grace in her adorable blue polka dotted dress.
When it was time for Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa to bring Princess Iman home, they rocked oh-so charming new parent ensembles. With his sleeves rolled up, the crown prince looked ready for the next chapter as he carried his daughter in her baby carrier; Princess Rajwa looked absolutely glowing in a white and blue patterned collared dress. And when it was time for them to pose for the aforementioned family portraits, they looked as perfect as can be.
Princess Iman of Jordan is also of Saudi Arabian heritage
Princess Iman of Jordan was literally born into royalty, but the House of Hashim is not her only royal connection. As it turns out, Iman's mother also happens to be loosely tied to the ruling royal family of Saudi Arabia.
Princess Rajwa of Jordan was born on April 28, 1994, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She was one of four children born to Khaled Al Saif, a billionaire businessman, and Azza Al Sudairi. The Al Sudari is a prominent family with a direct link to the Saudi Arabian throne: The mother of the current king of Saudi Arabia was Hussa bint Ahmed Al Sudairi, and his late wife and cousin was Sultana bint Turki Al Sudairi. Princess Rajwa is believed to be a first cousin, twice removed, of King Salman and second cousin of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Prince Hussein has joked about his wife's personal connection to Saudi Arabia's ruling family. When asked about MBS in a 2024 interview with Al Arabiya's Taher Baraka, Princess Rajwa's husband quipped, "For your information, Taher, you are talking about my in-laws now."
Princess Iman of Jordan may be named after her aunt
Thanks to the popularity of baby naming sites like Nameberry and the rise of baby name consultants, there are many beautiful, unique names for baby girls floating around the internet these days. However, Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and his wife Princess Rajwa didn't turn to a website or even an old school baby naming book to find the name for their new daughter, Princess Iman.
On the contrary, all signs point to the fact that this new bundle of joy was named after her aunt, Hussein's younger sister, Princess Iman. The second-born royal baby has what seems to be a close relationship with her older brother, the future king of Jordan. Before their two younger siblings came into the world in 2000 and 2005, respectively, it was just Prince Hussein toddling around the castle with his sister Princess Iman.
The elder Princess Iman even had her brother walk her down the aisle at her 2022 wedding to Jameel Thermiotis. Following the ceremony, the prince wrote on Instagram, "Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today... I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together." Whether the royal couple intended their daughter's name to be a tribute to the first Princess Iman or not, there's no denying that they chose a gorgeous name for the little princess. An Arabic name, Iman means "belief" and "faith."
Princess Iman of Jordan's zodiac sign is Leo
Whether you believe a person's birthday can tell you a lot about them or not, it's still interesting to dig into astrology and the like. So with Princess Iman of Jordan's birth date confirmed as August 3, 2024, it's time to consult the zodiac and see what the stars may or may not have in store for her.
As someone born in early August, Princess Iman is a certified Leo, meaning she is ruled by the sun and might grow up to one day be playful, extroverted, and with a fiery temper. Her color, according to her zodiac sign, is gold. Doesn't get much more regal than that. Talk about a perfect power color for a literal royal.
Leos are also known to thrive in the spotlight and might even have a penchant for acting or singing. They are adept at navigating every social situation and can be right at home at a religious function, a frat party, and everything in between. Leos are also represented by the lion, meaning that they are not afraid to let out a roar or two to stand up for themselves or protect the ones they love. With a royal life ahead, it sounds like Princess Iman will get along just fine.
Princess Iman of Jordan will be raised Muslim
Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's new daughter, Princess Iman, will be raised in the Muslim faith. Islam is the official religion of Jordan, and members of the reigning royal family must be Muslim. What's more, the royal family of Jordan, or the Hashemites, are recognized as descendants of the prophet Muhammed. It is clear that religion means a lot to Iman's family — and not just because the nation's constitutional framework says it should.
As Queen Rania, Princess Iman's grandmother, told the Daily Telegraph in 2016, "My faith is very important to me and I believe that there is no contradiction between Islam and progress or modernity. My religion challenges me to work hard, to stay true to my beliefs and principles, to have purpose, and to be at peace with myself and my place in the world. For me, progress cannot happen without that kind of anchoring." It seems safe to assume these values will be passed down to Princess Iman.
Princess Iman of Jordan will never take the throne
While Princess Iman of Jordan is the first child of the heir to the throne — and the first grandchild of the king — she is not the heir's heir. According to Article 28 of the Jordanian Constitution, "The Royal title shall pass from the holder of the Throne to his eldest son and to the eldest son of that son and in linear succession by a similar process thereafter." In other words, only male heirs can take the throne, so Iman is not included in the line of succession. As of this writing, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah, the youngest child of Abdullah II, is next in line after Crown Prince Hussein. If Hussein and Princess Rawja go on to have a son, Iman's little brother will then be second in the line of succession.
That said, if Jordan were to amend the primogeniture rules — à la Britain's Succession to the Crown Act — the line of succession could look a little different. However, as it stands, Princess Iman will not grow up to be the monarch.
Princess Iman's father's side of the family has a troubled history
Although Princess Iman's immediate family seems to have nothing but love for each other, it hasn't always been smooth sailing in the House of Hashim. A peek into the history books reveals that the royal family of Jordan has had some pretty intense stories in their not-so-distant past, including love children, kidnappings, and troubled custody cases.
King Abdullah II's father, King Hussein, had many children, and at least one was born out of wedlock. In the 1960s, Princess Iman's great-grandfather reportedly sparked up an affair with Susan Cabot, an American actor. According to CIA docs that were released decades later (via USA Today), the two had a son named Timothy Scott Roman. Although he was never accepted into the royal fold, the boy and his mother were financially supported by the Jordan king for many years. Roman was later convicted of killing Cabot.
More recently, Princess Haya of Jordan's two children were illegally transported out of the country by their father, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in 2019. The woman who is now Princess Iman's great aunt fought for her children's return, with the case eventually making its way to the High Court of the U.K. After a highly publicized trial, it was decided that the sheikh was guilty of abduction and Princess Haya was given sole custody of her kids.
Princess Iman of Jordan will likely receive a great education
From private aircrafts to lush palaces, life has a lot in store for the newly-born Princess Iman of Jordan. One of the privileges of royal life that awaits this infant royal is a prestigious education. While her father, Crown Prince Hussein, went to high school at the elite King's Academy in Jordan, he followed in his father's footsteps by attending Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. in America for college. The future king earned his bachelor's degree in international history. (Clearly, Georgetown's popular with the House of Hashim: Two of the crown prince's siblings also attended the D.C. school.)
The princess's mother, Princess Rajwa, also headed to America for her college years, studying architecture at Syracuse University in New York. She then earned an associate's degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, a fashion school located in Los Angeles. While only time will tell whether or not Princess Iman will one day hold international student status at one of her parents' alma maters, it's almost certain that this royal baby will be given the best education money can offer.
Princess Iman of Jordan will have big shoes to fill
The stunning transformation of Queen Rania, the paternal grandmother of Princess Iman, is the story of a little girl born in Kuwait who would go on to become a powerful figure in the royal world. Not only does the current monarch serve iconic fashion looks and advocate for peace between religions, but she has also used her platform to advocate for the rights of women.
In fact, the current Jordanian royal family is full of progressive women who are pushing the envelope when it comes to women's rights in their region. In 2020, Princess Salma, one of Princess Iman's aunts, made history when she became the first female jet pilot in the Jordanian Air Force. Years before, Princess Aisha, Iman's great aunt, also became the first woman in the Middle East to earn her parachutist wings.
A young Queen Rania also made history when she pushed for the Jordanian government to allow women to receive microcredit loans, allowing them to have unprecedented financial freedom. In an interview with "60 Minutes," the queen said, "It's incredible to see what a loan of about $200, how that can transform a person's life." With this powerful female lineage, it seems that Princess Iman will be raised to believe in herself as a woman and follow her dreams, no matter what the world throws at her.