Everything We Know About Kate Middleton's Flashy Mystery Ring In New Video

Despite what experts are saying, there are some who think that Kate Middleton is definitely rocking a new ring in this video, since the stones seem to go all the way around the ring as compared to just on one side. Whichever ring it is, Maxwell Stone had some theories as to why Kate would be wearing a more low-profile ring. "Unlike Kate's 12-carat engagement ring — which she typically removes during physical activities, sports, or any situation where there's an increased risk of damage or loss – this ring is more practical for daily wear."

He also theorized that the ring change could be connected to her health — in March 2024, Kate announced she was undergoing cancer treatment. "Kate has also previously removed her engagement ring when visiting hospitals for health and safety reasons," Stone said. "Given that the Princess has been undergoing treatment recently, this could explain why she has switched to wearing a different ring."

Kate has quite an impressive collection of jewelry from Prince William. He reportedly gave her a white gold and diamond eternity ring and an engraved necklace when their first child was born among other pieces. And while we may never know for sure whether this is a new ring or a rewear of an older piece — Kate does love to rewear some gorgeous looks — we do know it looks great on her, and we're happy to see Kate looking happy and healthy.

