Tragic Details About Gisele Bündchen's Life

Gisele Bündchen lives a glamorous life, but that does not mean she has not experienced her fair share of hardships. The legendary model has been in the public eye for well over half her existence, and alongside her many extraordinary highs have been some deep lows. Some of these are the result of her profession, while others have to with the overwhelming pressures of fame and the unfortunate reality of living life under a microscope. Then there are those tragic experiences to which many can relate, such as divorce and death. Bündchen has weathered her struggles with grace and aplomb, and her dedication to self-care is a large factor in her continued ability to cope with stress.

Advertisement

Bündchen was living with her family in a rural Brazilian town when she was scouted while shopping by an agent for Elite Model Management. She was only 14 at the time of her discovery and, by 16, was pursuing modeling full-time in New York City. Bündchen's career was already thriving by the time she signed with Victoria's Secret in 2000, but this was a turning point for the star. She went on to dominate the fashion industry for the bulk of two decades thereafter, ranking as the world's highest-paid model from 2002 to 2016. In addition to being a model, Bündchen is also an author, social and environmental activist, and occasional singer. Read on to learn some tragic details about Gisele Bündchen's charmed life.

Advertisement