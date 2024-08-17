Malia Obama's Post White House Style Transformation

Though Barack and Michelle Obama tried their best to maintain a normal family life for their daughters Malia and Sasha Obama while in the White House, they will always be known as the kids of one of the most influential presidents in American history. Striking out on their own hasn't always been easy, especially since leaving the capitol's most famous address, but Malia has given it her best shot.

As the eldest of the Obama sisters, Malia was the first to carve out her own path. After she graduated high school, she enrolled at one of the most prestigious colleges in the Unites States: Harvard University. Of course, we've seen plenty of photographs over the years of Malia as a youngster growing up, but her style quickly evolved after her dad finished his second term in office. Just like her mom, Malia was ready to express herself in the way that she wanted — and her off-duty style in the years that followed hasn't disappointed.

Let's take a look at Malia Obama's impressive post-White House style transformation. Brace yourselves, it's an epic mix.