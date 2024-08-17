Malia Obama's Post White House Style Transformation
Though Barack and Michelle Obama tried their best to maintain a normal family life for their daughters Malia and Sasha Obama while in the White House, they will always be known as the kids of one of the most influential presidents in American history. Striking out on their own hasn't always been easy, especially since leaving the capitol's most famous address, but Malia has given it her best shot.
As the eldest of the Obama sisters, Malia was the first to carve out her own path. After she graduated high school, she enrolled at one of the most prestigious colleges in the Unites States: Harvard University. Of course, we've seen plenty of photographs over the years of Malia as a youngster growing up, but her style quickly evolved after her dad finished his second term in office. Just like her mom, Malia was ready to express herself in the way that she wanted — and her off-duty style in the years that followed hasn't disappointed.
Let's take a look at Malia Obama's impressive post-White House style transformation. Brace yourselves, it's an epic mix.
Malia Obama was giving double-denim chic in 2017
By January 2017, the Obamas had packed up their moving vans and given the keys to the White House to Donald and Melania Trump. While politicos were debating their views on the situation, two girls were saying goodbye to the house in which they had spent a large portion of their adolescence. Just a few months before her family's exit, Malia Obama had graduated from Sidwell Friends School, a private establishment in Washington.
Before she went on to study at Harvard University, the youngster took a year out and spent time in New York, interning on the set of popular shows, like HBO's "Girls." During this time, Malia was photographed pounding the pavement in the Big Apple, nailing casual chic style. In a photograph taken in April 2017, Malia can be seen wearing an oversized patchwork denim jacket with dark denim jeans and well-worn black Converse. She doesn't go for a purse or even noticeable accessories, just a handy backpack perfect for carrying the day's essentials.
The slightly bedraggled yet uber-cool look was an ode to her life at the time. As a wannabe TV professional in NYC, we couldn't have expected more from this practical, yet surprisingly stylish outfit. Whether she knew it or not at the time, Malia was already morphing into somewhat of a style icon, with girls across the globe keeping a close eye on what she may wear next.
Grunge made a comeback with Malia Obama's Dr. Martens
If there's one thing we know about grunge style, it's that it never dies. Unlike some of the movement's most iconic faces, the fashion of the era is immortal. Every few years, it comes back around, and you can't get away from smokey, smudged eyeliner or ripped tights. We're here for it, and in 2018, so was Malia Obama. The young student was photographed in New York City with her rumored boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, a British Harvard student. The pair were spotted sitting on a bench, with Farquharson drawing attention in a bright blue bomber jacket as he smoked a cigarette.
His beat-up Vans sneakers, black jeans, and sunglasses set the stage perfectly for Malia's look. The former president's daughter wore a large black coat to keep warm from the NYC cold, pairing it with thin sheer tights, socks, and the grunge staple: Dr. Martens black lace-up boots. Malia wore her black tresses loose around her shoulders, adding to the slightly breezy, devil-may-care aesthetic.
By this point, Malia's fashion preferences were already showing. Unlike other famous girls her age, Malia preferred to keep it simple, using solid, practical fashion trends that worked with her busy lifestyle as a base to build upon. You know what they say — if it ain't broken, don't fix it!
Malia Obama took holiday style to a new level
In 2019, Malia Obama proved you don't need to wear florals and bright patterns when you go on vacation. If you're a grunge girl to the core, why change to suit the weather? Just ditch the tights. The student was photographed walking in Avignon alongside her sister, Sasha, where the siblings enjoyed a very expensive trip with their parents. At the time, it was reported that the lavish getaway to the south of France cost a whopping $60,000 a week. Of course, the Obamas flew in on a private jet, but Malia's fashion doesn't reflect her charmed lifestyle.
The Obama daughter wore a simple black shirt with white detailing at the collar and paired it with high-waisted black shorts and her trusty Dr. Martens lace-up boots. She added a black denim jacket to keep any chills at bay, but her most notable accessory was her purse. The bright red bucket bag added a splash of color to the ensemble, but the entire look still remained versatile and practical. This smart outfit wouldn't be out of place cruising the local markets or at a sit-down lunch with the family.
Some might say it's a little dull for such a beautiful location, but Malia has always made it clear: comfort is king, and style doesn't have to be complex and loud.
Malia Obama debuted athleisure with a twist
Throughout the pandemic, Malia Obama wasn't spotted by many photographers, as she was likely being careful like the rest of the population. However, in 2022, she was snapped walking the streets of Los Angeles and visiting a café with a friend. Malia's core style hadn't changed much as she was still living for casual attire, but this time, she was sporting '90s-inspired athleisure with a twist. Malia wore high-waisted, wide-legged beige pants with a grey cropped hoodie that rose just above the navel. She completed the look with a pair of Nike sneakers, giving her a cool-girl vibe that we still aren't over.
Los Angeles may be the City of Stars, but Malia wasn't buying into the designer gear others her age might have. Instead of a Birkin bag, she wore a simple canvas tote with green writing. Her beautiful long hair was braided and worn in an updo, and in true Malia fashion, there wasn't an accessory in sight.
Though probably quite aware that she was being photographed (there are other snaps that show Malia looking directly at the photographer as she sits on the café terrace) Malia seemed unfazed and unbothered by the interaction. Growing up in the White House, Malia is probably immune to unwanted attention.
Malia Obama's on-the-go style reached a new height
If the past few years have shown us anything about fashion, it's that '90s trends never die and it's okay to mix and match. In 2023, Malia Obama was spotted dashing around West Hollywood, enjoying lunch at Zinqué with a friend before running to a local pastry store to grab some on-the-go items.
Malia's outfit choice screamed '90s whimsy, with a floral black skirt featuring a thigh-high slit, a light button-down shirt, and a leather jacket. She finished off the look with burgundy, chunky-soled leather boots, and an over-the-shoulder purse, making this the ultimate throwback look of dreams.
Drew Barrymore wouldn't have looked out of place in a get-up like this, which is the ultimate compliment when trying to pay homage to that era. Malia's hair was also noticeably lighter than we're used to seeing, with a reddish tint that complimented her skin tone beautifully. It's not often we see Malia this playful with her everyday style. It's giving corporate grunge, so perhaps there was more to the day than meets the eye. Either way, this marked somewhat of a change in Malia's fashion choices that would bleed into 2024 — and it wouldn't be the last time we see these boots, either.
Malia Obama's grown-up style had us wide-eyed in 2024
There's no doubt about it: Malia Obama is forging her own career in Hollywood. Given how private the Obama sisters have always been about their lives, it may seem like an odd career choice, but Malia appears to love getting behind the camera instead of in front of it. Not only did she intern on TV sets during her gap year, but she went on to produce her very own short film, "The Heart." The 18-minute-long caper tells the story of a man grieving the death of his mother, and Malia was there in person at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival for its debut.
Then-25 years old, Malia's adolescence was well and truly behind her, and her style stepped up to match the occasion. She wore a button-down shirt and a long, grey oversized cot with burgundy leather boots. This time, Malia did accessorize, but she kept it low-key with a thin, grey scarf. Her wavy hair fell way past her shoulders, but it was really her smile that stole the show.
In a YouTube video introducing the movie, Malia said, "The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things." She went on to say how grateful she was to be able to show the movie at Sundance.