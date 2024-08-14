What To Know About Controversial Olympic Breakdancer Rachael Gunn

For the first time ever, breaking — sometimes referred to as breakdancing — made its grand debut as a sport in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Everyone knew this decision would make history, but who could have guessed just how much buzz it would stir up at the competition? On August 9, one athlete in particular, Rachael Gunn, better known by her stage name Raygun, stole the spotlight with her unconventional and subpar moves.

Advertisement

Gunn, at 36, was representing Australia and found herself up against competitors much younger than she. In the first round, which consisted of three dance battles, Gunn failed to score a single point, ending the round with a firm zero. Needless to say, she didn't qualify for the next segment. However, Raygun's poor scores soon proved to be the least of her worries as her unique dance moves went viral, making her the brunt of demeaning jokes worldwide. But as more details come to light, it's clear that there's so much more to Raygun's story than meets the eye.