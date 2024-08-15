We Gave Kate Middleton A Blonde Bob & The Result Is Far From Diana

Catherine, Princess of Wales and her beloved late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, have quite a few things in common. They both held the Princess of Wales title; they both wore that amazing sapphire and diamond engagement ring, and, of course, they were both married to the heir to the throne. Yet, one thing these two royals definitely don't have in common is their looks. Sure — they're both beauties — just in very different ways. And, if it wasn't already clear just how different these two princesses look, seeing Kate Middleton with Diana's signature haircut is sure to convince you.

Advertisement

Diana's short, blonde hair was iconic, and it's pretty far from Kate's long, flowing brunette locks. Like so many of us, both princesses have always tended to stick to subtle variations of their go-to haircut. Kate is known for her signature style and her love of fashion, and she seldom strays too far from the aesthetics that she knows work best for her. Consequently, we're not expecting Kate to branch out and embark on a major hair makeover anytime soon. But, after the year she's had, a change may be in order. And, since she swapped her engagement ring for a flashy mystery ring in her latest video appearance, maybe she's ready to switch things up a bit. So, should Kate head to a royal hairstylist with an inspiration pic of Diana in tow? We did a little photo editing magic, and we'll let you be the judge of that.

Advertisement