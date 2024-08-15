We Gave Kate Middleton A Blonde Bob & The Result Is Far From Diana
Catherine, Princess of Wales and her beloved late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, have quite a few things in common. They both held the Princess of Wales title; they both wore that amazing sapphire and diamond engagement ring, and, of course, they were both married to the heir to the throne. Yet, one thing these two royals definitely don't have in common is their looks. Sure — they're both beauties — just in very different ways. And, if it wasn't already clear just how different these two princesses look, seeing Kate Middleton with Diana's signature haircut is sure to convince you.
Diana's short, blonde hair was iconic, and it's pretty far from Kate's long, flowing brunette locks. Like so many of us, both princesses have always tended to stick to subtle variations of their go-to haircut. Kate is known for her signature style and her love of fashion, and she seldom strays too far from the aesthetics that she knows work best for her. Consequently, we're not expecting Kate to branch out and embark on a major hair makeover anytime soon. But, after the year she's had, a change may be in order. And, since she swapped her engagement ring for a flashy mystery ring in her latest video appearance, maybe she's ready to switch things up a bit. So, should Kate head to a royal hairstylist with an inspiration pic of Diana in tow? We did a little photo editing magic, and we'll let you be the judge of that.
The blonde bob doesn't fit Kate quite as well as it did Diana
After editing a photo of Kate Middleton to have a blonde bob, it's clear that this drastic hair makeover would truly transform the princess. Surely we can all agree that Princess Diana stunned with her cropped blonde locks. Yet, this haircut doesn't look quite as fitting on Kate as her real brunette waves do. For starters, this color doesn't work as well with Kate's skin tone and her dark brows. Furthermore, the cut makes her look older than long, brown hair does. This haircut just gives off stuffier, more corporate vibes on Kate, compared to her real hair too.
In the '90s, bobs like Diana's were much more popular than they are today. Stylist Sam McKnight first gave Diana the famous cut in 1990, and in an interview with Vogue, he recalled Diana asking him, "What would you do with my hair if I just said 'Do anything?'" According to McKnight, he said, "I would cut it all off and just start again." And, the rest was hair history. McKnight noted that this coif was becoming more popular, aligning with what he called the "sharp, more androgynous, business chic of the '90s." In 2024, however, this look gives off very different vibes. So, while we'd love to see Kate rocking a new 'do sometime soon, maybe this is one of the few areas where she shouldn't use Diana for inspiration.