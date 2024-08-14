Taylor Swift's Ex-Bf Conor Kennedy Steals Spotlight With Engagement (& The Ring's Cost Is Major)

Plenty of fans may be rooting for Travis Kelce to put a ring on Taylor Swift's finger. For now, though, it's the famous pop star's ex who is newly engaged. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s son, the generally low-profile Conor Kennedy, dated Swift for a few months back in 2012. While Swift may not have been Kennedy's perfect match, it seems that his new fiancée, Giulia Be, is. And, he proved it by proposing with one very, very expensive engagement ring. We spoke to a diamond expert about Be's ring, and let's just say — Kennedy apparently had one seriously large budget and some very good taste when he went jewelry shopping.

On August 12, Be posted photos of her and Kennedy, along with her brand new sparkler to Instagram. "Easiest yes of all time," she wrote in the caption. And, while she's surely excited to be spending her life with Kennedy, who wouldn't find it easy to say "yes" to a ring like this one? In an exclusive interview with The List, Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, explained exactly what is so special about this particular ring — aside from the meaning behind it, of course. Many things go into making a ring as expensive as this one surely was, and Fried could glean enough from her photos to make his estimate. He explained, "Giulia's diamond looks to be around 6 carats and is likely worth $200,000."

