Taylor Swift's Ex-Bf Conor Kennedy Steals Spotlight With Engagement (& The Ring's Cost Is Major)
Plenty of fans may be rooting for Travis Kelce to put a ring on Taylor Swift's finger. For now, though, it's the famous pop star's ex who is newly engaged. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s son, the generally low-profile Conor Kennedy, dated Swift for a few months back in 2012. While Swift may not have been Kennedy's perfect match, it seems that his new fiancée, Giulia Be, is. And, he proved it by proposing with one very, very expensive engagement ring. We spoke to a diamond expert about Be's ring, and let's just say — Kennedy apparently had one seriously large budget and some very good taste when he went jewelry shopping.
On August 12, Be posted photos of her and Kennedy, along with her brand new sparkler to Instagram. "Easiest yes of all time," she wrote in the caption. And, while she's surely excited to be spending her life with Kennedy, who wouldn't find it easy to say "yes" to a ring like this one? In an exclusive interview with The List, Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, explained exactly what is so special about this particular ring — aside from the meaning behind it, of course. Many things go into making a ring as expensive as this one surely was, and Fried could glean enough from her photos to make his estimate. He explained, "Giulia's diamond looks to be around 6 carats and is likely worth $200,000."
What makes this engagement ring so expensive?
The engagement ring Conor Kennedy gifted Giulia Be is certainly eye-catching, and part of what makes it unique and beautiful is its shape. According to Mike Fried, that's also part of what makes it so expensive. "A high-quality pear-shaped diamond is incredibly difficult to select," Fried exclusively told The List. According to him, getting your hands on a pear-shaped diamond that looks as perfect as this one is quite the challenging task. "Finding a pear shape that isn't too short, too long, or misshapen takes a careful eye," he noted, adding, "A beautiful pear-shaped diamond like Giulia's is special and rare, especially at this high carat weight. This is why it has such an enormous price tag." As a result, beyond its price, this diamond was also likely difficult for Kennedy to find. Fried believes that he "likely sought help from a diamond expert when selecting the stone."
And, this ring isn't just beautiful and pricey; it's also perfectly on-trend. "Pear-shaped diamonds are becoming more popular because they offer a unique look while maintaining classic beauty," Fried told us. While most of us probably can't drop $200,000 on a piece of jewelry, we can certainly imagine getting inspired by this lovely ring. Hopefully Travis Kelce is taking notes.