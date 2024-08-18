Whatever Happened To Amy Lee?

During a 2003 Evanescence show, Amy Lee took to the stage wearing a dress featuring various disparaging words — including "nothing," "useless," and "I will end you" — written on the front. As Blender reported, the intent of the dress was to confront an ex-boyfriend who'd been physically and verbally abusive toward her throughout their three-year relationship. Declining to identify him, she said, "Most of 'Fallen' is inspired by that relationship. I never want to say his name or see him again. ... But like a lot of women in that situation, I spent my time protecting him and persuading people that everything was OK."

Advertisement

Speaking with Spin a few years later, Lee admitted that while the notion of remaining in such an unhealthy relationship for so many years was difficult to comprehend, she'd done it. "It's weird to stay in an abusive relationship for so long," she said. "But I guess that's the way abusive relationships are." Having done a bit of self-analysis, she'd come to realize that she probably held onto that relationship longer than she should have because all the drama she was experiencing inspired her songwriting. That said, it was certainly not a good time, which she explained by referencing her song "Going Under," and the lyric, "I'm going under, drowning in you." Describing the experience of listening to the song, she said, "I was thinking to myself, 'You know what you need to do, and you're not doing it.'"

Advertisement