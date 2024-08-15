Christina Hall's Divorce Revenge Dress To Show Off Her Killer Legs Is Surprisingly Affordable

While it seems like HGTV's Christina and Josh Hall's divorce has gotten messier by the minute, Christina is letting the world know that her life is getting back on track. Just a month after Josh filed for divorce after less than three years of marriage, Christina made a post on Instagram to give a bit of insight into her new life. Not only does she look relaxed and happy; she's also rocking her own take on a revenge dress. And, you can get the look too.

On August 14, Christina took to social media to share a carousel of photos she captioned with "life lately" and a heart emoji. The star shared multiple photos of her spending time with friends and her children, 13-year-old Taylor, 8-year-old Brayden, and 4-year-old Hudson. Christina's post makes it clear that despite all the drama that's been going on with her divorce, she's still enjoying life and taking advantage of the summer months. And, it just so happens that she looks great doing it. The post's first photo shows Christina posing with pals, including fellow HGTV star, Kylie Wing. Yet, it's Christina's cute and sporty navy minidress that steals the show. Christina showed off her toned legs and long blonde locks paired with sporty accessories, including chunky white sneakers, big sunglasses, and simple jewelry. And, if you want to look as effortlessly chic as Christina does in this photo, you can snag this Alo Yoga dress for less than $150.

