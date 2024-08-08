Christina Hall Subtly Confirms She's Down To Get Married AGAIN After Brutal Josh Divorce

Christina Hall is going through her third divorce, and it looks like it could become her messiest. There were signs that Christina and Josh Hall's relationship wasn't going to last from the start, but few predicted that things would get quite so heated, quite so fast. Christina has taken some overt jabs at Josh, accusing him of being insecure and potentially looking for an easy payday in their split.

Hall was previously married to her "Flip Or Flop" co-host Tarek El Moussa for seven years, and despite a tough breakup that ended in a 2018 divorce, they managed to find their way into a friendship that is so strong that they're even starting a new HGTV series together, "The Flip Off." Then, Hall was briefly wed to English car aficionado Ant Anstead, whom she started dating in November 2017 and married barely a year later in December 2018. They welcomed their son Hudson in September 2019, but announced their breakup in September 2020, finalizing their divorce in June 2021.

Now, despite swapping through four surnames in six years, Christina seems to be hinting that a future marriage is still a possibility via some quippy Instagram commentary.

