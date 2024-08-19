What Hillary Clinton Looks Like Makeup-Free

Hillary Clinton has had a lengthy career in politics. After being the first lady of Arkansas and of the United States after her husband Bill Clinton was elected, she was elected as a U.S. senator in New York. Then she became secretary of state for four years during former President Barack Obama's administration. Hillary was also the Democratic presidential candidate going head-to-head with Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

After the campaign cycle for that election, one supporter on X, formerly known as Twitter, noticed that Hillary seemingly went makeup-free during one of her speeches and commended her for doing so. "Love that @HillaryClinton decided not to wear makeup in her first speech off [sic] the campaign," the X user said. "She's clearly had it with the #patriarchy."

Love that @HillaryClinton decided not to wear makeup in her first speech off the campaign. She's clearly had it with the #patriarchy 💪🏼🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/AyA91WG0VG — Madelaine Pisani (@MadelainePisani) November 17, 2016

During her campaign earlier in 2016, Hillary didn't forego makeup. One thing people took notice of was the shade of lipstick she wore often. One user on Reddit inquired if anyone knew what she was wearing after a debate. After she lost to Trump and made her concession speech, Refinery29 reported that Hillary's lipstick was Votre Vu Champs-éLIPsée Lip Crayon in the shade Spark, which was confirmed by an individual who knew Clinton's makeup artist and worked in publicity for Votre Vu. However, as of writing, it does not seem like Votre Vu is still in business.

