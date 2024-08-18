Zahara Jolie-Pitt's Most Memorable Red Carpet Moments

In 2005, Angelina Jolie adopted her second child, Zahara Marley Jolie, from Ethiopia. Zahara was born into harrowing circumstances and spent the first few months of her life in an orphanage — but things changed when Angelina whisked her away to Los Angeles. A year later, the youngster was adopted by Angelina's then-partner Brad Pitt and bestowed the surname Jolie-Pitt. The family eventually came to include six children. Throughout the years, Angelina has taken great care to protect the privacy of Zahara and her siblings. Nonetheless, the A-lister occasionally shares details about their lives. Thanks to these rare updates, we've witnessed Zahara Jolie-Pitt's transformation from a doe-eyed baby to a successful young woman.

Due to her low-key presence, there's a lot you might not know about Zahara Jolie-Pitt. However, one thing is for certain: she's a bona fide style icon. From designing her own jewelry line to upcycling her mother's old clothes, Zahara has already mastered the art of fashion — especially when it comes to her red carpet style. In 2023, Zahara used her keen fashion sense to help Angelina open a clothing store in New York City called Atelier Jolie. In an interview with Vogue, Angelina revealed that Zahara was a creative force behind Atelier Jolie — even helping to choose the shop's location. "I can be very impulsive, but Zahara is so grounded, decisive, and thoughtful," Angelina recalled. "When she agreed, I felt we were both decided."

