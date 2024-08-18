Zahara Jolie-Pitt's Most Memorable Red Carpet Moments
In 2005, Angelina Jolie adopted her second child, Zahara Marley Jolie, from Ethiopia. Zahara was born into harrowing circumstances and spent the first few months of her life in an orphanage — but things changed when Angelina whisked her away to Los Angeles. A year later, the youngster was adopted by Angelina's then-partner Brad Pitt and bestowed the surname Jolie-Pitt. The family eventually came to include six children. Throughout the years, Angelina has taken great care to protect the privacy of Zahara and her siblings. Nonetheless, the A-lister occasionally shares details about their lives. Thanks to these rare updates, we've witnessed Zahara Jolie-Pitt's transformation from a doe-eyed baby to a successful young woman.
Due to her low-key presence, there's a lot you might not know about Zahara Jolie-Pitt. However, one thing is for certain: she's a bona fide style icon. From designing her own jewelry line to upcycling her mother's old clothes, Zahara has already mastered the art of fashion — especially when it comes to her red carpet style. In 2023, Zahara used her keen fashion sense to help Angelina open a clothing store in New York City called Atelier Jolie. In an interview with Vogue, Angelina revealed that Zahara was a creative force behind Atelier Jolie — even helping to choose the shop's location. "I can be very impulsive, but Zahara is so grounded, decisive, and thoughtful," Angelina recalled. "When she agreed, I felt we were both decided."
Zahara Jolie-Pitt channeled her sister's style in 2018
Angelina Jolie is no stranger to making a statement on the red carpet. Throughout her career, the A-lister has sported a litany of iconic looks (not to mention a few inappropriate outfits). Given her penchant for serving up glam, it's no surprise that Angelina's daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt has become her mother's style protégé on and off the red carpet. One of Zahara's earliest red carpet hits came in 2018 when she attended The National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City. The then-13-year old turned heads when she arrived at the event with her mom and sister Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. For the occasion, Zahara rocked black satin cargo pants and glossy black dress shoes. She finished the look with a navy blue suit jacket, which she layered over a black crew-neck sweater.
Keeping with the simplicity of her outfit, Zahara opted for a fresh face and naked fingernails. The mini-celeb wore her natural curls styled into a high ponytail. While posing for photos, Zahara flashed a wide smile and revealed a mouthful of gleaming braces. Zahara's red carpet look matched seamlessly with her sister Shiloh who was also dressed in slacks and a suit jacket. At the time, Shiloh was well-known for her love of wearing tomboyish clothes, and Zahara seemed to be channeling her sister's laid back, gender-fluid style.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt pulled off a daring look in 2019
By her early teens, Zahara Jolie-Pitt was already taking the fashion world by storm — and in 2019, the young A-lister proved that she wasn't afraid to take risks with her style. While attending the "Dumbo" premiere with her family, Zahara made an iconic statement by packing streetwear and Hollywood glam into a single outfit. Zahara's look consisted of a flowy black maxi-dress adorned with sequin stripes. She accessorized with several jewelry pieces, including dainty hoop earrings and a gold charm bracelet. Then came the pièce de résistance: a pair of black platform boots with white soles. Zahara's chunky footwear delivered a perfect contrast to her otherwise glammed-out look. With this style mash-up, the red carpet rookie scored a home-run.
Throughout the years, fans have seen ample proof of Zahara's deep bond with Angelina Jolie. From shopping excursions to engaging in political advocacy together, the pair are inseparable — and evidently, red carpet fashion is just one more activity for them to bond over. In 2020, Angelina gushed to Time 100 about her special relationship with Zahara. "My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children ... And I have learned so much from her," the actor told climate activist Vanessa Nakate. "She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it's something I only stand back in awe of."
Zahara Jolie-Pitt went full glam for the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere
In 2019, Angelina Jolie played the titular role in Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." To celebrate the movie's world premiere, the actor hit the red carpet with four of her children, including then-14-year old Zahara Jolie-Pitt. For her red carpet waltz, Zahara donned a black silk gown that featured a wavy sweetheart neckline. The garment also boasted a corset-style bodice and a long skirt with floral embellishments. Zahara's ensemble gave off a chic-yet-eerie vibe that Maleficent herself would envy.
To accompany this look, Zahara opted for one of her best hairstyles yet: long box braids with a gray ombre, which she styled in a half updo. As for her makeup, the teen glammed things up with kohl eyeliner and a dab of sparkly eyeshadow. Zahara's "Maleficent" look cemented her place as a fashionista — but it wasn't just her dress that stole the show during her red carpet walk. The mini-celeb also used the opportunity to debut her new jewelry line, the Zahara Collection, which she designed with the help of celebrity jeweler Robert Procop. The collection featured a variety of gold and gemstone designs. Zahara donated a portion of the sales to the House of Ruth women's shelter in Los Angeles. During the premiere, Zahara donned several pieces from her jewelry line, including drop earrings, a sparkly tennis bracelet, and a citrine ring.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt was a vision in Versace in 2019
In October 2019, Angelina Jolie traveled to Rome, Italy for the premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." This time, the Hollywood bombshell was flanked by her ever-stylish daughters Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Angelina wore a stunning floor-length gown that glistened all over — but it was Zahara who stole the show that evening. The young A-lister graced the red carpet in a breathtaking Versace halter gown. Her dress featured ruched details on the bodice and a subtle green ombré on the skirt. She also wore a bejeweled belt, which created a gorgeous, silhouette-hugging shape. Although she was just 14 at the time, Zahara's red carpet look proved that she has the fashion sense of a seasoned style maven.
For the rest of her look, Zahara embraced maximum elegance. The teen wore her hair in tight, glossy curls which were brushed to the side and secured with gem-encrusted bobby pins. Her makeup look included a smokey eye and shimmering lip gloss. For an extra touch of glam, Zahara donned a pair of diamond drop earrings. The junior celeb finished her ensemble with a black and blue manicure that incorporated a few nail gems.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt was picturesque in a tulle dress
In October 2019, the Jolie-Pitt family landed in London for the premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." Zahara Jolie-Pitt brought the house down in one of her most iconic looks yet: a flouncy gown with multiple layers of black and silver tulle. She balanced out the billowy garment by accessorizing with a thick black belt. The edges of Zahara's gown unfurled in feathery plumes, which resembled Maleficent's feathered wings — thus, the teen earned extra style points for being totally on theme.
With such an elaborate dress, Zahara didn't need to do much with her hair — she simply wore it in long box braids. For the final look, she added sparkly eyeshadow and a swipe of black liner to her upper eye. Her accessories included dark nail polish and a pair of drop gemstone earrings.
Despite Zahara's winning look, Angelina Jolie admitted that fashion isn't exactly a high priority within the family. "I find it slightly funny that we are involved in fashion — I don't think any one of us is overly 'fashionable,'" the "Salt" star told Vogue in 2023. "But because we live in our clothes, it is so much a part of who we are, and something that's important to explore, especially for young people."
Zahara Jolie-Pitt embraced goth-chic in 2019
After demonstrating her mastery of formal wear at previous events, Zahara Jolie-Pitt went for an edgier vibe during the Tokyo premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." This time, the teen traded her usual ball gown for a black cross-halter dress. The design featured a flowy lace skirt that hit just above Zahara's ankles, giving a hint of Victorian goth. The young celeb paired her dress with black pumps.
For the rest of her look, Zahara chose to keep things simple. The glam queen sported long, two-toned box braids with a center part. As for her makeup, the starlet went fresh-faced except for a swipe of balm on her lips. She also opted for minimal accessories, wearing only a pair of dainty drop earrings.
By now, Zahara and her siblings were becoming a staple on the red carpet. Fans relished the opportunity to see Angelina Jolie interacting with the youngsters in public. In 2023, the actor opened up to The Wall Street Journal about how much she cherishes quality time — such as red carpet events — with her children. "They are the closest people to me and my life, and they're my close friends," the actor gushed. "We're seven very different people, which is our strength."
Zahara Jolie-Pitt was angelic in an all-white pants suit
After sporting a glamorous run of black ball gowns on the red carpet, Zahara-Jolie flipped the script in 2021 while attending Variety's Power of Women event with her mother. This time, the mini-celeb opted for a sleek white pants suit. The outfit included a white half-sleeve blouse which she styled with a wide belt. To finish the look, Zahara threw on a pair of flowy white slacks. Never one to shy away from comfort, she paired the outfit with casual white sneakers.
The junior celeb wore her hair in loose twists that tumbled to just below her shoulders. In keeping with her white-on-white theme, she accessorized with a pair of elegant pearl drop earrings. On her hands, Zahara went with a glossy gray manicure and a single gold ring. The young A-lister embraced her mom tightly as they posed for photos on the red carpet. In 2023, Angelina Jolie opened up to Vogue about how she encourages her children to embrace their personal styles. The actor explained, "I've always wanted to take my family to a place where I can say: Does your clothing really represent you? Absolutely you? And do you love it? I think the average person would not think it does. But I think tailoring does that for you."
Zahara Jolie-Pitt dazzled in her mom's old Oscars gown
In 2021, Zahara Jolie-Pitt made headlines when she wore an upcycled dress to the "Eternals" premiere. For her red carpet walk, the teen queen chose a show-stopping Elie Saab gown with sheer sleeves and heavy sequin clusters. Zahara sparkled brilliantly as she posed on the red carpet with her mother and four of her siblings. However, her appearance wasn't the only thing generating a buzz that night; turns out, Zahara's gold-tone gown was a hand-me-down from her mother Angelina Jolie. The "Girl, Interrupted" actor had previously worn the dress several years earlier at the 2014 Academy Awards. The gown featured a bateau neckline, a cinched waist, and a long, swishing skirt. Just like her mom, Zahara looked perfectly poised and elegant in the garment.
The then-16-year-old wore her hair in a sleek, low bun. Unlike previous outings where she opted for naked nails, Zahara sported a set of acrylic talons. She also went for maximum glitz with large, diamond-encrusted earrings. Fans were thrilled to see Zahara revive Angelina's old Oscars look. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the A-lister couldn't help gushing about her daughter's throwback ensemble. "My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress," she declared. "We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff."
Zahara Jolie-Pitt nailed the Old Hollywood aesthetic
Having been raised in Los Angeles, Zahara Jolie-Pitt certainly knows a thing or two about Old Hollywood, an era defined by luxurious fabrics, impeccably-styled hair, and fashion icons like Marilyn Monroe. In October 2021, the mini-celeb paid homage to Old Hollywood while attending the "Eternals" premiere in Rome, Italy. For her red carpet walk, Zahara stepped out in a stunning off-white gown. The dress featured elegant gold straps that hugged her torso and crossed at the center of her chest. Zahara was perfectly statuesque in the garment, which narrowed at the bottom and just barely revealed her toe-tips. Zahara's retro gown was sourced from Catwalk Designer Vintage in Los Angeles.
Zahara and Angelina Jolie sported matching manicures consisting of short stiletto nails and pearl-colored polish. The junior celeb channeled classic Hollywood with her hair, pinning it to the side and securing her curly locks with a decorative hairpiece. For extra elegance, she added a pair of lavish drop earrings and several pieces of gold jewelry to the mix.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt's yellow sundress stole the show in 2021
In 2021, the Jolie-Pitt clan jetted to Europe to celebrate the release of "Eternals." During the movie's London premiere, Zahara Jolie-Pitt made another pivot from her usual choice of elegant black ball gowns — this time, the young celeb graced the red carpet in an adorable yellow sundress. The off-shoulder garment featured billowing sleeves and a swishy skirt that fell just above the knees. Zahara finished the playful look with a pair of rhinestone sandals and red toenail polish. The mini-celeb was pure sunshine when she arrived at the event.
For her red carpet sashay, Zahara wore her hair in chocolate-toned braids decorated with gold tinsel. She accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoops, a ring, and two gold link bracelets. The movie premiere was a family affair; in addition to her mom, Zahara was joined by four of her siblings. Following Zahara's lead, her sister Shiloh Jolie-Pitt also sported a cute sundress. According to Angelina Jolie, it wasn't the first time that one of her children had inspired their sibling to try something new. In 2021, Angelina told People that her children constantly influence each other to be the best version of themselves. "They're pretty great people," said the movie maker, "and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other. It's not like I'm the head of anything."