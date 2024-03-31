Angelina Jolie's Most Inappropriate Outfits

Angelina Jolie has been one of Hollywood's biggest stars for decades, meaning she's had plenty of time and opportunities to showcase her fashion choices to the world. While the star is mostly busy with her humanitarian work and six children, she found the time to delve into the world of fashion with her eco-friendly business venture. The sustainable initiative is aimed at providing a platform for young creatives and repurposing clothes, but Jolie does have a penchant for fashion when it comes to her personal style, too.

Known for her minimalistically chic approach, Jolie admitted that she likes to play it safe in terms of fashion. "I invest in quality pieces and then just wear them to death," the star told Vogue in 2021. "Boots, a favorite coat, a favorite purse; I don't change things often, you know? That's one of my things." It actually is, because Jolie's been riding the minimalist style wave for years now, despite her earlier affinity for an undoubtedly wilder aesthetic. "I was a punk. I loved leather, PVC, and fishnets. Those were my three favorite fabrics in my early 20s," Jolie shared when speaking to Harper's Bazaar in 2019.

Despite sticking to what she knows best and rarely switching up her style, Jolie has not been immune to occasional fashion missteps. While some of them happened in the early days of her career, more have — surprisingly — come from her sleek style phase.