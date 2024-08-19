Tragic Life Details About Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland

Alec Baldwin became a parent for the first time on October 23, 1995, when he welcomed Ireland Baldwin with his then-wife, Kim Basinger. Speaking to Net-a-Porter in 2016, Basinger admitted that her highly publicized divorce from Alec in 2002 was undoubtedly difficult on their young daughter. So, she tried to make her childhood better by giving her extra freedom. "If she wanted to have her friends over and write over the walls with pen, that was fine," Basinger recalled, adding, "I wanted her childhood to be full of love and light and animals and friends."

Advertisement

In a 2022 chat with "Red Table Talk," Basinger had some harsh words about Alec's parenting. As Page Six reported, the "Batman" actor admitted that Ireland couldn't rely on her father for emotional support because he just "operates in a very different way in his life." Meanwhile, Ireland chimed in to say that she could count on her father in several aspects of her life, but didn't think she could approach him to have serious discussions about her emotions since she didn't believe he would internalise or understand how she was feeling.

However, as she grew older, Ireland managed to form a relatively normal relationship with her father, and even got along well with her step-family. In May 2023, Alec became a grandfather for the first time when Ireland welcomed her first child, Holland, with her partner, André Allen Anjos AKA RAC. And while Ireland seems far more content now, her life has been full of struggles.

Advertisement