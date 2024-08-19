Tragic Life Details About Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland
Alec Baldwin became a parent for the first time on October 23, 1995, when he welcomed Ireland Baldwin with his then-wife, Kim Basinger. Speaking to Net-a-Porter in 2016, Basinger admitted that her highly publicized divorce from Alec in 2002 was undoubtedly difficult on their young daughter. So, she tried to make her childhood better by giving her extra freedom. "If she wanted to have her friends over and write over the walls with pen, that was fine," Basinger recalled, adding, "I wanted her childhood to be full of love and light and animals and friends."
In a 2022 chat with "Red Table Talk," Basinger had some harsh words about Alec's parenting. As Page Six reported, the "Batman" actor admitted that Ireland couldn't rely on her father for emotional support because he just "operates in a very different way in his life." Meanwhile, Ireland chimed in to say that she could count on her father in several aspects of her life, but didn't think she could approach him to have serious discussions about her emotions since she didn't believe he would internalise or understand how she was feeling.
However, as she grew older, Ireland managed to form a relatively normal relationship with her father, and even got along well with her step-family. In May 2023, Alec became a grandfather for the first time when Ireland welcomed her first child, Holland, with her partner, André Allen Anjos AKA RAC. And while Ireland seems far more content now, her life has been full of struggles.
Ireland Baldwin had an eating disorder
Throughout Ireland Baldwin's life, she has faced several scathing remarks about her body. After her first bikini shoot as a model went live, social media commentators ludicrously stated that she didn't have the right body frame to be a model. However, Baldwin didn't let the critics get to her. Instead, she wrote a Tumblr post to explain that she believed she didn't fit into the stereotypical image of a model but was baffled at the idea that anyone got joy out of publicly criticizing a 17-year-old's body.
Then, in a 2018 Instagram post, Baldwin candidly shared that she dealt with several eating disorders in her younger years. She confessed that reading all the negative comments about her body from her early modeling days only worsened her eating disorder, and she started to view exercise solely as a means to burn off calories. The model admitted that she had to go on a long journey to "find self love and acceptance."
She shared some of her reflections with her followers, writing in her Instagram Stories (via People), "Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn't worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn't worth it!!" She ultimately urged people to find balance in their eating habits that enabled them to enjoy all foods. In 2020, Baldwin proudly took to Instagram to share that she was six years "free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion[s] and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years," per People.
She has been open about her mental health struggles
During her 2022 appearance on "Red Table Talk," Ireland Baldwin admitted that she endured a rough patch in her life because of a toxic relationship. "I just hit a total breaking point. I was self-medicating with Xanax, and I was drinking," Ireland recalled of that dark period, adding, "I had a night where I went way too far with drinking and taking pills because I couldn't even go to bed at night. I was so afraid of this relationship."
The former model confessed that her lifestyle choices completely transformed her into someone she wasn't proud of. She further admitted that she felt like she had become a shell of the person she used to be. Ireland stated that she was close to committing suicide or losing her life in one way or another, but thankfully, her cousin Alaia Baldwin noticed that something was off about her and helped her out at the right moment.
Soon, the eldest of Alec Baldwin's eight children checked into rehab and learned that she had an unyielding desire of "wanting to fix people. [...] I'd fixate on anything until it shatters everything around me." While rehab undoubtedly aided Ireland along on her journey to recovery, she will be the first to admit that battling anxiety is a life-long journey. Just a month before the "Red Table Talk" interview, she took to Instagram to share that she had gone through an anxiety attack after having coffee and cautioned others with anxiety from consuming the beverage.
Ireland has faced several jabs for her career choices
Throughout Ireland Baldwin's life, people have found something negative to say about her career choices. After she became a model, people criticized her body, compared her looks to her mother's, and accused her of being a nepo baby. Given all this, it's unsurprising that she told Yahoo! Life that she wished she had chosen a different career path. "I was 16 and I should have been in school and with my friends and not worried about how I looked in a bikini," she said as she reflected on her early modeling days.
Baldwin added that the majority of her job as a model came with a hefty side of criticism about her body. Similarly, during her "Red Table Talk" appearance, Baldwin admitted that she despised the idea of doing a photoshoot with her mother, Kim Basinger, because she knew she would have to deal with tons of critical comments about how she didn't match up to her mom's beauty. In fact, she confessed that she wouldn't have had a start in modeling if it weren't for her famous last name.
Unfortunately, even when she ventured into different career paths, the criticism kept coming. In fact, haters believed Baldwin didn't have a career at all. In 2022, the former model posted a TikTok to clap back at the unwarranted trolling. Baldwin explained that she had several business ideas with her partner, André Allen Anjos, and revealed that she had formed a production company with her best friend the previous year.
Alec Baldwin had some harsh words for his young daughter in a leaked voicemail
When Ireland Baldwin was around 11 years old, she couldn't make a few scheduled phone calls with her father, Alec Baldwin. So, he left her a furious voicemail that started making rounds on the Internet in 2022. In the recording, the "30 Rock" star can be heard telling his young daughter that he can't tolerate her insulting behavior, while stressing that he wouldn't even make an exception for her age. To make matters worse, Alec isn't entirely sure if his child is 11 or 12.
He goes on to call Ireland's mother, Kim Basinger, a "thoughtless pain in the ass who doesn't care about what you did as far as I'm concerned." Alec also openly tells Ireland that she wouldn't hurt her close relationship with her mother by similarly dodging her phone calls. At the end of the voicemail, he vows to fly out to see Ireland to confront her in person the following week and labels her "a rude, thoughtless little pig."
As Newsweek reported, Ireland poked fun at her father's furious voicemail in a TikTok video synced to Ting Tings' "That's Not My Name." The short clip featured a list of the mean words people had called her, including the infamous "thoughtless little pig." But she ended the video on a high by stating her real identity: "My name is Ireland. I'm a writer. And I think pigs are cute so [joke's] on you."
She was raped in her younger years
In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court made abortion unconstitutional by overturning the Roe v. Wade verdict from 1973. In the aftermath of the historic decision, millions of women came forward to share their experiences with abortion, and Ireland Baldwin was one of them. She took to TikTok (via People) in a now-deleted video to share, "I was raped when I was a teenager and I was completely unconscious when it happened and it changed the course of the rest of my life."
Ireland admitted that she couldn't talk about her rape with any of her loved ones, and she only told a nurse at a hospital who tended to her afterward. The former model further asserted that the secret was a tremendous burden to her mental health, and she started relying on alcohol, self-medication, and excessive partying to cope. Additionally, she found herself increasingly dependent on unhealthy relationships. While she was in one such toxic relationship with someone who wasn't looking for a long-standing commitment and wasn't open to the idea of having children, she got pregnant.
Ireland confessed that she had been affected by witnessing Alec Baldwin's and Kim Basinger's fractured relationship, and couldn't imagine raising a child in a similar environment, so she had an abortion. Ireland couldn't fathom how her life would have turned out without the abortion, as she asserted, "I have medical resources, money, and support that a lot of women do not have access to. It would have simply been traumatizing and impossible."