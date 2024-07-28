What To Know About Alec Baldwin's 8 Kids
Alec Baldwin met his current wife, Hilaria Baldwin, at a fancy New York restaurant in 2011 by pure chance. "I was standing near the door with my friends, when he walked up and took my hand and said, 'I must know you,'" Hilaria shared to The New York Times of their first encounter. Despite past romances with actors Kristin Davis and Lori Singer, Alec had not been in many serious romantic relationships ever since his contentious divorce from ex-wife Kim Basinger, with whom he shares his daughter Ireland Eliesse Baldwin. Ultimately, Alec and Hilaria were wed at a star-studded ceremony in Manhattan in June 2012. From being a single dad of one, the "It's Complicated" star quickly became a father of eight children with the birth of his and Hilaria's seven kids: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, Maria, and Ilaria Baldwin.
Appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2020, Alec said that having more children in his golden years has allowed him to fully embrace being a father this time around. "You appreciate it. When I was younger and when work was primary, I had to divide my time with that," he confessed (via Today). As the years passed, his priorities in life also shifted, admitting in a podcast interview that he's become less invested in acting over the years. These days, he gets that fulfillment from his family; by being present in his marriage and cherishing every precious moment with his eight children. Needless to say, the "30 Rock" alum's large brood is near and dear to his heart.
Ireland wasn't always close to Alec
Born in October 1995, Ireland Eliesse Baldwin is the only child of Alec Baldwin with his ex-wife Kim Basinger. Growing up, Ireland didn't have the best relationship with her father mainly due to the bitter custody dispute between her famous parents that lasted from 2001 to 2005. She was just 11 years old when Ireland found herself at the center of a media frenzy after an angry voice mail of Alec's calling her a "rude, thoughtless, little pig" was leaked (via E! Online). However, the two eventually reconciled, with Ireland confirming that she had since forgiven her father in a 2013 Tumblr post. "My Dad has made some mistakes in the past," she began (via Us Weekly). "[But he] has moved on. He recognized that he needed to change, so he made changes."
At the time, she also expressed her support for Alec amid the news that he was expecting his first child with his second wife, Hilaria Baldwin. Not only does Ireland get along with her father these days, but the former model is also said to be on good terms with Hilaria and her seven step-siblings. In 2022, Ireland surprised her followers when she announced that she was expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, Grammy-winning producer RAC (born André Allen Anjos). She gave birth to their daughter Holland in 2023, making Alec a first-time grandfather. "My first baby had her first baby," the actor proudly wrote on Instagram. "Much love to the three of you!"
Carmen and Rafael share a striking resemblance
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin started their own family not long after they said "I do," welcoming their first child, Carmen Gabriela Baldwin, in late 2013. Carmen is a fashionista in the making who loves to raid her mother's closet and already knows her way around makeup. "Date night with my first baby," Hilaria captioned a February 2024 Instagram photo with her eldest daughter. "She did both our makeup. How quickly they get big and how amazing it is to get to be inspired by them." A lookalike of Alec, Carmen is also quite the dancer and is also a dedicated, hands-on sister to her six younger siblings. She turns 11 in August 2024.
Two years after Carmen was born, Alec and Hilaria expanded their brood. Unfortunately, Rafael Thomas's birth was a little more complicated as he was born four weeks premature. "[He] came out of the blue and had a tough time breathing," Hilaria recalled in an Instagram tribute to her son. Rafael, who is a carbon copy of his sister, fortunately grew up to be a strong, healthy child regardless of his challenging birth; he enjoys playing sports and much like Carmen is a doting brother to his younger siblings. As toddlers, both Carmen and Rafael made their red-carpet debut at the New York premiere of "The Boss Baby" in 2017. Rafael celebrated his 9th birthday in June 2024, with Alec wishing him a good one on Instagram.
More boys for the Baldwins
In 2016, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed another member to their growing tribe: Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin. "We are so pleased to introduce you to our new baby," Hilaria penned on Instagram alongside a photo of their adorable then-newborn son. "It was such a special day bringing him into this world." When Leo (pictured above in a blue shirt) turned 7 in September 2023, Hilaria shared an insight into her son's colorful personality in a sweet birthday tribute posted to Instagram: "You are the sweetest soul and [you] bring so much positivity and beauty and laughter into our lives." She also hinted at their close bond by referring to Leo as her "kitty buddy," adding, "I am grateful every day that I get to be your mama."
Fast forward a year, Alec and Hilaria announced they were expecting their fourth child together, welcoming their son Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin in May 2018. Speaking to People about their new addition, Hilaria revealed that they initially wanted to name him Diego but had a change of heart. "He didn't have a name for two days," she explained. "I just started getting this sense really close to when I was gonna give birth that [Diego] was not his name." Like his older brothers, Romeo (seen above in a striped shirt) is a huge soccer fan and also loves dancing as well as making art. Notably, he is the only one among the Baldwin siblings who didn't inherit Alec's ocean blue eyes.
Edu and Lucia were born just one year apart
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's fifth and sixth child, Eduardo Pao Lucas and María Lucía Victoria Baldwin, are essentially twins. They were born slightly less than a year apart amid the coronavirus pandemic: Edu in September 2020 and Lucia in February 2021, both via surrogacy. Hilaria reflected on welcoming her two younger kids after suffering a miscarriage and another devastating pregnancy loss in 2019. She wrote on Instagram, "Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months at the end of 2019. There isn't a day that goes by where we don't ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time."
She continued, "Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them." The post came with a sweet snap of Edu and Lucia snuggling up as infants. In 2023, Hilaria also posted an adorable clip of her babies on Instagram being affectionate with one another while twinning in gray outfits. Describing the two as "best sibling friends," the dedicated mother expressed her wish for Edu and Lucia to never change, enthusing, "I hope this is how close they remain forever." Later in the year, she also delighted fans with an Instagram shot of her kids dressed in matching Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz costumes for Halloween, while sharing a sweet hug.
Ilaria joined the family in 2022
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin surprised their fans in 2022 with the news that they were expecting yet another baby together. Hilaria confirmed her seventh pregnancy on Instagram amidst a difficult time for their family following the involuntary manslaughter case against
Alec over his fatal shooting of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
. "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have [...] a huge surprise," Hilaria captioned her pregnancy announcement, according to
. She and Alec celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, months later, in September 2022. At the time, Alec credited his now-family of nine as his motivation to keep going in life. "They are my reason for living," the actor declared on
.
Since welcoming Ilaria, Hilaria has shared plenty of major milestones on her social media, including their daughter's first-ever dance and her first birthday. Meanwhile, Alec revealed why he and his wife continue to have more children despite their already large brood of six by taking to Instagram in 2022 to post a cute reel of Lucia. "This is why," he wrote. "Being a parent is the ultimate journey." But does that mean Alec is open to having yet another "Baldwinito" in the future? In his interview on the "Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson" podcast, the actor shared his thoughts: "I think I'm done." (And this time, it might be for real!)