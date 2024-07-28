What To Know About Alec Baldwin's 8 Kids

Alec Baldwin met his current wife, Hilaria Baldwin, at a fancy New York restaurant in 2011 by pure chance. "I was standing near the door with my friends, when he walked up and took my hand and said, 'I must know you,'" Hilaria shared to The New York Times of their first encounter. Despite past romances with actors Kristin Davis and Lori Singer, Alec had not been in many serious romantic relationships ever since his contentious divorce from ex-wife Kim Basinger, with whom he shares his daughter Ireland Eliesse Baldwin. Ultimately, Alec and Hilaria were wed at a star-studded ceremony in Manhattan in June 2012. From being a single dad of one, the "It's Complicated" star quickly became a father of eight children with the birth of his and Hilaria's seven kids: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, Maria, and Ilaria Baldwin.

Appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2020, Alec said that having more children in his golden years has allowed him to fully embrace being a father this time around. "You appreciate it. When I was younger and when work was primary, I had to divide my time with that," he confessed (via Today). As the years passed, his priorities in life also shifted, admitting in a podcast interview that he's become less invested in acting over the years. These days, he gets that fulfillment from his family; by being present in his marriage and cherishing every precious moment with his eight children. Needless to say, the "30 Rock" alum's large brood is near and dear to his heart.