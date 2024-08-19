HGTV Star Erin Napier's Hair Transformation Over The Years

It's fascinating to watch Erin Napier and her husband Ben Napier transform run-down houses into cute little homes via their adventures on HGTV. But from the minute they appeared on "Home Town" for the very first time, fans have been equally entranced by Erin's hair. A pixie-cut Southern gal down to her core, the experienced designer has seemingly been on a personal mission to prove that short tresses don't have to mean sticking to just one look. Back in May 2017, just over a year after making her HGTV debut, Napier took to Instagram to share part of her hair story.

"I've been getting some emails from folks who are curious about what product I like best for my hair that swaps between curly and straight, parted left or right, about a dozen times per episode on 'Home Town,'" she wrote. Erin also shared a few of her tricks (she generally uses inexpensive products), and gave a shoutout to the stylist responsible for her abbreviated layers. But before there was the short cut, the reality star tried on a few other styles. And once she had that cut perfected, Erin started switching up her styling routine to create looks that were easy for us all to fall in love with.