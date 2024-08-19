Sad Things You Didn't Know About Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler isn't exactly known for tragedy. But like any actor, he had a tumultuous start to his life in Hollywood, between being fired from "Saturday Night Live" and his regrets over, in his own words, acting like an ass in the early stages of his career. His films weren't exactly critical darlings, either, and he had to learn early on not to let the negative press get to him. Even when he became successful in the 1990s and 2000s, he still had to contend with the occasional box office flop and many, many bad reviews.

Though Sandler says he had a happy childhood, as he got older, he experienced more than his share of tragedy. He lost his father in 2003, and in the decades since he also lost many of his close friends in the industry, from Alec Musser and Joe Flaherty to his close "SNL" friends Norm Macdonald and Chris Farley. Millions have watched his "SNL" hosting gig in 2019 and his "Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh" Netflix special, in which Sandler breaks out his guitar for an emotional elegy dedicated to Farley's memory. But here we're going to dive into some of the deeper cuts, some of the sad things you didn't know about Sandler — the stuff he doesn't usually talk about on Netflix specials or "SNL" appearances.

