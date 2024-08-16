Meet Jana Duggar's New Husband, Stephen Wissmann

Jana Duggar is officially a "Mrs." On August 15, the "19 Kids and Counting" star tied the knot with Stephen Wissmann. Jana is Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar's oldest daughter, yet 11 of her siblings got married before she did. This left Jana wondering if marriage was even in the cards. Now, though, Jana explained to People, "Reality is starting to set in. And I'm like, 'Wow, this truly is something that I've dreamed of...' It's a dream come true." So, who is the lucky groom that made all of Jana's dreams come true? We've got all the details on Wissmann and how he and Jana ended up with a happy ending straight out of a fairytale.

Jana and Wissmann kept their relationship fairly private until tying the knot. Behind the scenes, though, they didn't waste much time after they decided to say "I do." They got engaged just two months before their wedding. While their engagement was quick, though, this pair had a long history before they got together. When it came to their romance, according to Jana, "I had been a slower mover on it." Yet she said that "over time, his character, his coming back, still loving me no matter what" sealed the deal. In Jana's experience, "You long for... someone that you can spend life with. It has been hard, but it has been good and God's taught me a lot through it all."

