Meet Jana Duggar's New Husband, Stephen Wissmann
Jana Duggar is officially a "Mrs." On August 15, the "19 Kids and Counting" star tied the knot with Stephen Wissmann. Jana is Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar's oldest daughter, yet 11 of her siblings got married before she did. This left Jana wondering if marriage was even in the cards. Now, though, Jana explained to People, "Reality is starting to set in. And I'm like, 'Wow, this truly is something that I've dreamed of...' It's a dream come true." So, who is the lucky groom that made all of Jana's dreams come true? We've got all the details on Wissmann and how he and Jana ended up with a happy ending straight out of a fairytale.
Jana and Wissmann kept their relationship fairly private until tying the knot. Behind the scenes, though, they didn't waste much time after they decided to say "I do." They got engaged just two months before their wedding. While their engagement was quick, though, this pair had a long history before they got together. When it came to their romance, according to Jana, "I had been a slower mover on it." Yet she said that "over time, his character, his coming back, still loving me no matter what" sealed the deal. In Jana's experience, "You long for... someone that you can spend life with. It has been hard, but it has been good and God's taught me a lot through it all."
Stephen has a lot in common with Jana
Stephen Wissmann is a business owner, running Wissmann Enterprises, Inc. The company website boasts "serving the Midwest with industrial and agriculture services," as well as being family-owned since its inception in 1986. The company provides services like excavation, sandblasting, painting, and roof sealing. The industry Wissmann is involved in gives him a special edge when it comes to building his life with Jana Duggar. Duggar told People that she is relocating to Nebraska, where Wissmann lives, and he's already getting started on making their future house a home. "We've been working," Duggar said, adding, "he has a little house we bought that we've been fixing up and getting pulled together, and so that's been fun."
And, if being a business owner and a talented handyman isn't enough of an impressive resume, Wissmann is also a private pilot. His Instagram bio mentions his love of making music and "anything active," and offers a Bible verse, showing that he and Duggar have their faith in common.
There's also another important thing that this pair has in common: huge families. Wissmann is one of 13 siblings. And, while he doesn't post on social media too frequently, he does often share photos of his many family members. He also shared his pride for his new bride, reposting People's Instagram post featuring him and Duggar and adding a link to the exclusive interview in his bio.
Jana and Stephen knew each other for years before dating
While Jana Duggar may have worried that she'd never find "the one," it turns out that her Prince Charming was there all along; she just didn't realize it. Jana met the Wissmann family over a decade before she and Stephen Wissmann tied the knot. "[The Wissmanns] would travel and sing," Jana told People. She recalled, "I remember them coming to our home, probably 13 or so years ago and they ended up getting snowed in here, which hardly ever happens in Arkansas. I remember just playing games late into the night, doing puzzles together until the snow melted off, and they were able to travel back home." Yet, sparks didn't fly between her and Stephen right away. She explained, "I don't really remember Stephen that well because I'm older than him and so he was not at all on my radar."
After years passed, Jana and Wissmann reconnected and dated for a short time before calling it quits. The pair kept in touch over the years, until they became connected in a new way. Jana's brother, Jeremiah Duggar, happened to get married to Wissmann's sister, Hannah. At this time, Jana explained, "It was like, 'What are we doing? We still enjoy each other. We still really appreciate each other.'" Jana also added that she saw so much value in "his continuing to be there, no matter what, through ups and downs." And, now, the couple has finally made things official.