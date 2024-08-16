Unusual Things About Jana Duggar's Marriage To Stephen Wissmann

For years, fans of the "19 Kids & Counting" series have wondered why Jana Duggar stayed single, even as her younger siblings married and started families of their own. Now, it seems the "Cinderella" Duggar daughter has finally put a wedding ring on it. People confirmed Jana married Stephen Wissmann on August 15, 2024, at a site near her hometown in Arkansas. Her bridal party consisted of younger sisters Jessa Duggar Seewald, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, Johannah and Jordyn Duggar, along with sister-in-law Abbie Duggar.

This news finally puts to rest the rumors that have been flying ever since Jana displayed a sparkly ring in photos taken on a July vacation with her twin brother, John-David Duggar, and his wife and children. Some followers immediately assumed an engagement, while others thought the bling was actually a "purity ring" representing her commitment to save herself for Mr. Right. It also means the number of unmarried Duggar children has now dropped to seven, and even that number may change soon: Jason Duggar went Instagram official in May with an as-yet-unidentified girlfriend.

While each of the family's weddings was special in its own way, Jana's is one of the more unusual ones, for a number of reasons. Here's what makes these nuptials unique.

