Unusual Things About Jana Duggar's Marriage To Stephen Wissmann
For years, fans of the "19 Kids & Counting" series have wondered why Jana Duggar stayed single, even as her younger siblings married and started families of their own. Now, it seems the "Cinderella" Duggar daughter has finally put a wedding ring on it. People confirmed Jana married Stephen Wissmann on August 15, 2024, at a site near her hometown in Arkansas. Her bridal party consisted of younger sisters Jessa Duggar Seewald, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, Johannah and Jordyn Duggar, along with sister-in-law Abbie Duggar.
This news finally puts to rest the rumors that have been flying ever since Jana displayed a sparkly ring in photos taken on a July vacation with her twin brother, John-David Duggar, and his wife and children. Some followers immediately assumed an engagement, while others thought the bling was actually a "purity ring" representing her commitment to save herself for Mr. Right. It also means the number of unmarried Duggar children has now dropped to seven, and even that number may change soon: Jason Duggar went Instagram official in May with an as-yet-unidentified girlfriend.
While each of the family's weddings was special in its own way, Jana's is one of the more unusual ones, for a number of reasons. Here's what makes these nuptials unique.
Jana kept it all in the family
If Jana Duggar's new husband's name rings a bell, there's a good reason: Stephen Wissmann is the older brother of Hannah Wissmann Duggar, who married Jana's brother Jeremiah Duggar in March 2022. (She's seen next to Stephen in the photo here.) The two families first met about 15 years ago, when the "Counting On" clan came to see the Wissmanns perform in Branson, Missouri. Stephen's family went on to visit the Duggars one winter, and their stay was extended when an unexpected blizzard trapped them all indoors. Jana and Stephen's relationship heated and cooled over the years, before they finally realized in early 2024 they were truly meant for each other. "I had been a slower mover on it, but just over time, his character, his coming back, still loving me no matter what" was what won her heart, Jana told People.
The Duggar siblings typically choose spouses similar to theirs in background and beliefs, and this was no exception. Stephen is one of 13 children born to Loren and Gloria Wissmann. Both families share a small-town lifestyle, a love of music, and a solid Christian faith which guides their daily lives. But this is only one of four Duggar marriages in which the bride is older than the groom: Jana is three years her husband's senior. (Sister Jessa and sisters-in-law Hannah and Claire Duggar are also the older ones in their unions.)
Fans were kept in the dark
All of Jana's married sisters — and many of her wedded brothers — had their courtships, engagements, and weddings documented on their "19 Kids" series and its spinoff, "Counting On." Millions watched them saying yes to the dress, throwing bachelorette parties, and rushing to finish last-minute details. Even the Duggar sons who married after the shows' cancellation — Jedidiah, Jeremiah, and Justin — at least revealed their fiancées on social media a few weeks before tying the knot.
With all the public fuss about her being unmarried and still living on her family's property, Jana would have been more than justified if she had created a Super Bowl ad saying, "Yo! It's the moment you've been waiting for — I'm getting married this summer. You can stop talking about me now!" Instead, the oldest Duggar daughter chose to keep her romance totally under the radar until that one peek at her engagement ring. Of course, the exclusive photo deal with People magazine was part of the secrecy. But perhaps growing up under the media glare has made Jana protective of her private life. Her recent ordeal with the law may also have made her wary of oversharing. Jana faced child endangerment charges for not being a watchful babysitter, but in early 2022, per NBC's "Today," the case was settled out of court.
Their wedding was more luxe than most
No one expected Jana to elope at City Hall with only a couple of witnesses at her side. As devout Christians, she and Stephen were expected to have a religious ceremony with traditional vows. However, their choice of wedding venue was rather unusual. Whereas most of her siblings were married in Baptist churches with receptions at separate sites,Jana chose to have her ceremony and reception at The Grand at Willow Springs, a brand-new event hall near Fayetteville, Arkansas. It's likely she chose the spot not only for the location, but also its size: The luxurious site easily accommodated their 500 guests.
The beautiful event came with a less-beautiful price tag: Weddings at The Grand start at $6,500, and if Jana used the on-site chapel, that would have been an additional fee. She probably spent little or nothing out of her own pocket, however; dad Jim Bob Duggar likely footed most of the bill, and they saved money by having Stephen's family cook the chicken dinner instead of hiring a caterer.
Some family rules went by the wayside
Like her 18 brothers and sisters, Jana Duggar was raised in a rather unconventional fashion. Parents Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar follow the teachings of a controversial Christian organization whose strict guidelines strike many as bizarre. Families in the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) dress modestly, with girls warned against wearing pants or showing too much skin. Homeschooling is encouraged and secular entertainment forbidden, including any music with a beat. Jill Duggar Dillard recalled in her book "Counting the Cost" (via Hollywood Gossip) an instance in which her mother scolded her for dancing. Shaking her body, she was told, would make others think "bad thoughts" about her.
The Duggar daughters have disregarded many of their childhood rules as adults, and Jana is no exception: Her wedding included elements utterly at odds with her childhood church's teachings. Her stunning satin wedding gown featured a deep neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a partly exposed back — none of which would have been allowed when she was growing up. At the reception, the newlyweds even shared a first dance, another no-no under the IBLP.
Of course, we're curious to know what other rules were broken. Did Jana and Stephen have a courtship period in which a chaperone was present for all their outings? Did they hold off on front hugs and kisses until after they said their vows? And did their reception feature a signature cocktail, or do they still follow the church's prohibition on alcohol?
Jana's becoming a Cornhusker
Barely a month before her wedding, Jana took her YouTube subscribers on a tour of her tiny home on the expansive Duggar family property. Complete with a mini-kitchen, bedroom, and deck area, it seemed to say "Single & Loving It." But Jana dropped one final surprise during her wedding announcement. In her exclusive People interview, she revealed she'll be moving to husband Stephen's hometown in Nebraska, where they're already busy renovating a house he bought.
Jana is only the fourth Duggar sibling to leave the family's home base of Arkansas. Sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her family now make their home near L.A. (where they recently bought a $2 million house), and their sis Jill Duggar Dillard lives in a town on the Arkansas-Oklahoma border. Brother Justin Duggar and his wife, Claire, also moved west to Fort Worth, Texas.
Now the question remains: Who gets Jana's old house? The next oldest children in line are James, Jackson, and Johannah, all old enough to try independent living. Coin toss, anyone?