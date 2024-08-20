Clay Aiken's Son Is Growing Up To Be His Twin

Clay Aiken first rocketed to fame as a contestant on Season 2 of "American Idol," when the Raleigh, North Carolina native came in second while Ruben Studdard won "American Idol." More than 20 years later, Aiken is now father to a teenager who is basically his doppelganger.

Parker Foster Aiken joined his dad on an August 2024 episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," marking Parker's first TV appearance. Even though Aiken has admitted to having had plastic surgery after his time on "American Idol," when you look at pictures of him from the reality show next to footage of Parker, you can definitely see the family resemblance. Parker's basically got the same cheekbones and chin as his dad along with a similarly big, bright smile.

It was a full family affair on Aiken's "Celebrity Family Feud" episode with familial connections between the opposing teams. Parker's mother, Jaymes Foster, was on the Aiken team, as were Clay's mom Faye Parker and his brother Brett Parker. They were playing against Katharine McPhee and her family, and McPhee is married to David Foster, the famous music producer who is also Jaymes' brother. Small world!

