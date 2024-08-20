Ashton Kutcher's Complete Relationship History Before Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher has undoubtedly found his perfect match in Mila Kunis. The power couple's paths crossed in 1998 when they joined forces to bring the tumultuous relationship of Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso to life in "That 70's Show." At the time, the "Black Swan" star was about 14, and Kutcher was 20. In a 2001 chat with People, Kunis admitted that she couldn't help but crush on her heartthrob co-star, even though she barely knew him initially. As a result, she was naturally quite daunted by the idea of her first kiss ever being an on-screen one with him, but she persevered nonetheless.

After their time on the sitcom ended, the actors went their separate ways and only reunited at the 2012 Golden Globes. Speaking on the "WTF With Marc Maron" podcast, the "Family Guy" voice actor shared that they got into a non-committed relationship shortly after the run-in. However, their lives followed eerily similar trajectories to their films "No Strings Attached" and "Friends With Benefits," as Kunis found herself swiftly falling in love with her future husband.

During the podcast interview, she recalled how she confessed her feelings to the "Two And A Half Men" alum but told him she wanted to call things off, and he agreed. Then, the very next day, he asked her to move in with him, and she agreed. The pair tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their baby girl in 2014 and son in 2016. However, Kutcher had his fair share of serious relationships before Kunis came back into his life.

