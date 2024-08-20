Ashton Kutcher's Complete Relationship History Before Mila Kunis
Ashton Kutcher has undoubtedly found his perfect match in Mila Kunis. The power couple's paths crossed in 1998 when they joined forces to bring the tumultuous relationship of Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso to life in "That 70's Show." At the time, the "Black Swan" star was about 14, and Kutcher was 20. In a 2001 chat with People, Kunis admitted that she couldn't help but crush on her heartthrob co-star, even though she barely knew him initially. As a result, she was naturally quite daunted by the idea of her first kiss ever being an on-screen one with him, but she persevered nonetheless.
After their time on the sitcom ended, the actors went their separate ways and only reunited at the 2012 Golden Globes. Speaking on the "WTF With Marc Maron" podcast, the "Family Guy" voice actor shared that they got into a non-committed relationship shortly after the run-in. However, their lives followed eerily similar trajectories to their films "No Strings Attached" and "Friends With Benefits," as Kunis found herself swiftly falling in love with her future husband.
During the podcast interview, she recalled how she confessed her feelings to the "Two And A Half Men" alum but told him she wanted to call things off, and he agreed. Then, the very next day, he asked her to move in with him, and she agreed. The pair tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their baby girl in 2014 and son in 2016. However, Kutcher had his fair share of serious relationships before Kunis came back into his life.
Ashton Kutcher supposedly wasn't supportive of January Jones' career
Ashton Kutcher and January Jones reportedly had a 3-year relationship that ended in 2001. Though the couple kept their romance under the radar for the most part, it certainly seemed like things were pretty serious because they had started living together in Los Angeles in 2000, per People. Though the pair remained tight-lipped in the aftermath of their split, Jones cryptically told People in 2003 that romance "is too hard in this town."
Then, in a 2009 chat with GQ, she seemingly alluded to Kutcher by sharing, "The guy I was dating when I first got to L.A. was not supportive of my acting," she continued. "He was like, 'I don't think you're going to be good at this.'" Still, the "Mad Men" alum maintained a positive outlook despite the criticism and stated that it only motivated her to work harder and prove him wrong. Unfortunately, it seems like the "Jobs" actor's reported lack of support for her career wasn't the only glaring problem in their relationship.
In Kutcher's ex-wife Demi Moore's 2019 memoir "Inside Out," she revealed that the actor strongly believed that Jones had cheated on him with Bruce Willis while the duo was working on "Bandits" in 2001. Moore naturally wanted to get to the bottom of things, so she brought up the supposed affair when she found herself beside Jones at an event. Jones chuckled in response and stated, "I told him a hundred times, I didn't want to f*** that old man!" (via RadarOnline).
He had to testify in a date's murder trial
According to the Los Angeles Times, Ashton Kutcher first met Ashley Ellerin at a mutual friend's birthday party. Once they were both single, they decided to go out on a date in February 2001. On the night of their first date, serial killer Michael Gargiulo broke into Ellerin's home and stabbed her to death. Later, Kutcher had to testify in her murder trial to share his version of events from that fateful night.
As People reported, Kutcher stated that he spoke to Ellerin in the evening to double-check their plans for the night. However, all his calls after the first one went unanswered. Still, the actor visited her home as he had originally intended and left after she didn't respond, thinking that "she had gone out with her friend and bailed." Kutcher learned that Ellerin had been murdered the following day and reached out to authorities because he had left his fingerprints on her door.
Then, in 2023, Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote a letter to ask for a lesser sentence for convicted rapist Danny Masterson, who shared the screen with them in "That '70s Show." In the aftermath, Masterson's accuser, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, posted a cryptic Instagram Story in which she claimed that she heard a shady phone call between Masterson and Kutcher on the night of Ellerin's murder. "I heard the plan. In my opinion, you're just as sick as your 'mentor,'" she penned, (via SheKnows).
Brittany Murphy once compared him to Forrest Gump
A real-life love story bloomed on the set of "Just Married" as Brittany Murphy and Ashton Kutcher fell for one another on set without even realizing it. In a 2003 interview with People, the heartthrob revealed that he had formed a friendly bond with Murphy while they filmed the rom-com, but they had started seeing more and more of each other afterward. However, he admitted they had a wonderful time filming and fondly recalled how they made up a language that left tourists in Venice scratching their heads.
As InStyle reported, the "Clueless" star couldn't help but gush about Kutcher during the press tour for their movie. "He's really like Forrest Gump or something," she shared. "He's an extraordinary person. Once you realize he does one thing amazingly, you're then shocked, and you realize that he does another thing equally as amazingly and then there's another thing after that." At one point, the actors sparked engagement rumors after they sported matching rings.
However, "Just Married" director Shawn Levy clarified that the rings were "a tribute" to their film, per Bustle. Despite their promising start, Kutcher and Murphy's relationship reportedly lasted about five months. And in a 2006 interview with Cosmopolitan, the "Uptown Girls" star revealed that she had only seen her ex once after they went their separate ways. Still, after Murphy unexpectedly passed away from pneumonia at the age of 32, Kutcher took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pay his respects.
Ashton Kutcher was married to Demi Moore for six years
In May 2003, Ashton Kutcher went out to attend a dinner with friends without knowing he would meet his first wife, Demi Moore, there through their mutual connections. During an appearance on "Live with Regis and Kelly," Moore admitted that Kutcher didn't converse with her much during their first meet because he was interested in another attendee.
Speaking to Harper's Bazaar in 2010, the "Disclosure" actor revealed that she threw on her lucky dress when she met up with Kutcher at a play in 2003, and it worked its magic. Moore shared that she instantly felt connected with her future husband, explaining, "It was like meeting somebody that I've just known where you just recognize one another." She continued, "It was so disproportionate, the level of emotion we were experiencing to the time we had spent together." The power couple went on to tie the knot in September 2005.
Speaking to V Magazine in 2008, the "Ghost" star explained that although Kutcher had never experienced fatherhood before, he still managed to be a phenomenal step-parent to the three daughters she shared with Bruce Willis. She credited his parenting skills to his close relationship with his mother and stated, "It also says a lot about the confidence that he holds within himself as an individual" (via People). By all accounts, it seemed like Kutcher and Moore had found their perfect match in each other, so their divorce announcement in 2011 naturally took everyone by surprise.
He allegedly cheated on Demi Moore
During a 2019 appearance on "Good Morning America," Demi Moore revealed that Ashton Kutcher cheated on her eight years after their relationship began. The "G.I. Jane" star shared that she only learned of her husband's alleged infidelity through a phone notification, which presumably came from Sara Leal's Us Weekly interview, in which she claimed she had a one-night-stand with Kutcher around the time of the couple's 6-year anniversary.
The administrative assistant claimed that the actor had informed her that he and his wife had gone their separate ways before having sex with her. However, it doesn't seem like Moore saw things the same way, as she told "Good Morning America" that she was at a complete loss for words after learning that Kutcher had cheated on her. The revelation was likely made worse by the fact that the one-night-stand was supposedly Kutcher's second instance of infidelity, per Moore's "Inside Out."
Furthermore, the "Substance" actor revealed that her ex-husband wanted to have a threesome at one point in their marriage. "I put him first," Moore wrote, per People. "So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn't say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be." Ultimately, though, the two threesomes caused her to feel tremendous "shame." In addition to all these relationships, Kutcher supposedly had a year-long relationship with Monet Mazur when they were in their teens and a 9-month-long romance with Ashley Scott.