Kimberly Guilfoyle Once Admitted Something No Other Trump Family Member Dares To Say

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

One can't think of Kimberly Guilfoyle without instantly thinking of the Trump family, but Guilfoyle faced her fair share of controversy long before she ever became involved with Donald Trump Jr. Way back in 2014, the former Fox News host made headlines for all the wrong reasons when she insinuated that young women shouldn't vote. Guilfoyle was still part of the network's hit show "The Five" back then, and her controversial statement came after co-host Greg Gutfeld asserted that people become more conservative as they age.

"When you're young like that, you think — same reason why young women on juries are not a good idea, they don't get it," Guilfoyle responded (via The Hollywood Reporter). "They're not in that same life experience of paying the bills, doing the mortgage, kids, community, crime, education, healthcare. They're like healthy and hot and running around without a care in the world." Their other co-host, Bob Beckel, clapped back, pointing out that young women have the right to serve on juries, leading Guilfoyle to backpedal.

"I didn't say they shouldn't be," she clarified. "I just thank and excuse them so they can go back on Tinder and Match.com." Young women across the country quickly expressed their displeasure with the commentator's take, with HuffPost contributor and Washington University student Jaime Zucker even disclosing that she felt let down by Guilfoyle's utter carelessness, proclaiming, "It was as if, in discouraging young women from voting, she had betrayed some sisterhood of American women that should transcend party politics."

