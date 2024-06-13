The Misconduct Allegations That Plagued Kimberly Guilfoyle At Fox News

The Trump family is certainly no stranger to controversy, and it looks like Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has been engaged to Donald Trump Jr. since 2020, is no different. Before she became a member of former President Donald Trump's closest inner circle, Guilfoyle was a Fox News personality who left her post abruptly in a haze of shocking sexual misconduct allegations.

While the timing of Guilfoyle's departure from Fox News lined up with her transition to work for her future father-in-law, it appears that the real reason she left has far less to do with a new job opportunity and more to do with the accusations lobbied against Guilfoyle by a former assistant. HuffPost reported in July 2018 that several anonymous sources confirmed Guilfoyle's exit from the network was not voluntary.

Guilfoyle and her legal representatives have maintained her innocence, insisting that she was a well-respected member of Fox News and the decision to leave was her own. However, public multi-million dollar payments made to the assistant who first filed the complaint have done little to quell suspicion surrounding Guilfoyle's behavior.

