Kai Trump's Commitment To U Of Miami Has All Eyes On Barron's College Choice
As incoming college first-year students are getting excited for their next chapter to begin, Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump, is ahead of the game. While Kai is just 17 years old, she has announced that she has already committed to the University of Miami for her future school. While this is surely an exciting moment for Kai, her announcement puts the spotlight on her uncle, Barron Trump, who is Donald's youngest son. It has been said that 18-year-old Barron plans on attending his first year of college this fall, but he has yet to confirm where he plans to go. However, time is ticking.
While Barron tends to steer clear of the spotlight as much as possible, Kai made quite a splash when she spoke at this year's Republican National Convention. Just a month later, the teen enjoyed another major milestone moment. On August 18, Kai posted a carousel of photos of herself with family and friends posing outside of the University of Miami to Instagram. "I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami," she began in her caption. She also gave a shoutout to her dad Donald Trump Jr., her mom (and Donald Jr.'s ex-wife) Vanessa Trump, and of course, her grandpa. "I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey ... I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support," she wrote.
Kai's decision may be putting pressure on Barron
Like her grandfather, former President Donald Trump, Kai Trump is an avid golfer. While she hasn't confirmed whether her golfing skills have earned her a college scholarship, Kai is reportedly planning on playing golf for the University of Miami. Unlike his niece, though, Barron Trump hasn't been quite so open about his future plans.
Back in June, Donald appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" and shared a bit about Barron's college search. He called his youngest son "a very good student. And he's applied to colleges and gets into everywhere he goes." At a rally the following month, Donald declared that Barron had "made his choice," according to North Jersey. While there has been no confirmation about which school Barron landed on, there have been plenty of schools rumored to be on his radar.
One of those schools happens to be the University of Miami, which is located near Donald's Mar-a-Lago resort. However, since the school's move-in day took place on August 12, this option is seeming less and less likely. While the Trump family is surely excited about Kai's major decision, it is likely putting more pressure on Barron if he's struggling to make his own, more time-sensitive choice.