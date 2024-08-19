Kai Trump's Commitment To U Of Miami Has All Eyes On Barron's College Choice

Like her grandfather, former President Donald Trump, Kai Trump is an avid golfer. While she hasn't confirmed whether her golfing skills have earned her a college scholarship, Kai is reportedly planning on playing golf for the University of Miami. Unlike his niece, though, Barron Trump hasn't been quite so open about his future plans.

Advertisement

Back in June, Donald appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" and shared a bit about Barron's college search. He called his youngest son "a very good student. And he's applied to colleges and gets into everywhere he goes." At a rally the following month, Donald declared that Barron had "made his choice," according to North Jersey. While there has been no confirmation about which school Barron landed on, there have been plenty of schools rumored to be on his radar.

One of those schools happens to be the University of Miami, which is located near Donald's Mar-a-Lago resort. However, since the school's move-in day took place on August 12, this option is seeming less and less likely. While the Trump family is surely excited about Kai's major decision, it is likely putting more pressure on Barron if he's struggling to make his own, more time-sensitive choice.

Advertisement