Kai Trump Is Growing Up Fast

When you start perusing the Trump family tree, you realize that there are, er, a lot of them, many of whom you might not even know existed. Until very recently, Kai Trump was one of those elusive Trumps who only made a public appearance here and there. Sure, she's been visible on the golf course (clearly, it runs in the family), but other than that, she's pretty much been flying under the radar.

So where does she fit into the Trump family tree? For pundits not entirely in the know, Kai is one of Donald Trump's 10 (as of this writing) grandchildren, and the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. She was born in 2007 and is the oldest of four siblings. Her name is an ode to her mother's father, a Danish musician who went by Kai Ewans. Kai shot to fame in 2024 when she made a speech at the Republican National Convention. Her presence appeared to be an attempt to further Donald's image as a loving and caring presidential candidate, and Kai was the perfect Trump for the job.

Kai was already social media famous before she stepped onto the RNC stage. Politico noted that her Instagram followers were at a staggering 131,000 prior to her speech and skyrocketed to 139,000 right after. Kai has grown up fast, so here's a rundown of everything you need to know about who she is and what her future plans are.

