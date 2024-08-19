Alina Habba's Attempted Dig At Kamala Harris Totally Backfires

Alina Habba's choice to joke about a potential Kamala Harris presidency was sure to open her up to criticism. And her choice to address the issue of money, in particular, rubbed people the wrong way. "The millionaire makes fun of people struggling," one commenter wrote, earning a whopping 10,000 likes, which beat out the likes on Habba's own tweet. Another sarcastically wrote, "look at how rich i am, please don't vote for your interests, that's woke." Another commenter noted, "Must be rough being on a yacht."

Beyond prompting X-users to accuse Habba of being ignorant to the average American's needs, she also set herself up for plenty of fishing jokes. "Do you fish better than you lawyer? If not [you're] gonna starve," one commenter joked. Another doubted her ability to actually prepare anything she may have caught on her fishing trip for a meal, writing, "You know you have to clean what you catch right?"

Habba had a few supporters in her comment section, but the responses were overwhelmingly mocking her post and accusing her of being out of touch. While this tweet earned Habba quite a few disapproving comments, it's just one in a long line of posts she has shared recently which criticize Harris. After this, though, the next time Habba wants to share a photo of herself on social media, she may think twice about including a political caption.

