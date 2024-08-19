Alina Habba's Attempted Dig At Kamala Harris Totally Backfires
Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, never shies away from showing her support for the former president. Yet her latest attempt to express her allegiance isn't going over too well. On August 16, Habba took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram to share a photo of herself catching a fish. While the photo itself likely wouldn't have prompted much backlash, the odd political twist she put on the pic in her caption wasn't very well received, with many folks accusing Habba's caption of being out-of-touch.
With 157 days left under Kamalanomics, I'm out here learning to catch my own food—just in case #KamalaCosts keep climbing! pic.twitter.com/wJlpJ1SVsc
— Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) August 16, 2024
Habba turned her fishing photo into an attack on Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running for president against Trump in the 2024 election. "With 157 days left under Kamalanomics, I'm out here learning to catch my own food—just in case #KamalaCosts keep climbing!" Habba wrote.
Habba's joke is in reference to rising food costs, an issue that she has focused on in the past and that Republicans have blamed on the Biden administration. Earlier that day, Habba tweeted a video of an interview she did with Fox News. In the caption, she wrote: "Kamala is going to get trounced. ... Eggs are 50% higher, bacon is over 20% more." Yet, Habba's attempt to make her point while showing herself relaxing on a boat — a luxury that most Americans don't have– majorly backfired.
Commenters didn't hold back on Alina Habba's tweet
Alina Habba's choice to joke about a potential Kamala Harris presidency was sure to open her up to criticism. And her choice to address the issue of money, in particular, rubbed people the wrong way. "The millionaire makes fun of people struggling," one commenter wrote, earning a whopping 10,000 likes, which beat out the likes on Habba's own tweet. Another sarcastically wrote, "look at how rich i am, please don't vote for your interests, that's woke." Another commenter noted, "Must be rough being on a yacht."
Beyond prompting X-users to accuse Habba of being ignorant to the average American's needs, she also set herself up for plenty of fishing jokes. "Do you fish better than you lawyer? If not [you're] gonna starve," one commenter joked. Another doubted her ability to actually prepare anything she may have caught on her fishing trip for a meal, writing, "You know you have to clean what you catch right?"
Habba had a few supporters in her comment section, but the responses were overwhelmingly mocking her post and accusing her of being out of touch. While this tweet earned Habba quite a few disapproving comments, it's just one in a long line of posts she has shared recently which criticize Harris. After this, though, the next time Habba wants to share a photo of herself on social media, she may think twice about including a political caption.