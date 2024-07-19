Alina Habba's Emotional Speech About Trump At 2024 RNC Won't Help Those Affair Rumors

Alina Habba has always been a bit of a drama queen. She puts on showy appearances in court, spins stories at MAGA rallies to victimize both herself and Donald Trump, and even lobs intense accusations like attempted murder at Trump's most vocal critics, like New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Unsurprisingly, the outspoken attorney's speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention seemed curated for maximum emotional effect. At one point, Habba said: "To my husband, whose family members have survived the Holocaust, [Donald Trump] is a champion of the Jewish faith." Side note: She notably left out that her biggest client is, in fact, part German.

Advertisement

Habba continued, "To my Iraqi parents, he is a mentor to their daughter. But to me," she explained, visibly choking up, "He's my friend." Unfortunately, Habba, who has been called out several times for being Trump's worst lawyer yet, was unable to give an authentic performance as her tearfulness seemed quite forced.

Trump attorney Alina Habba chokes up discussing client as 'friend' pic.twitter.com/cepG54YRLo — New York Post (@nypost) July 19, 2024

And even though the RNC audience erupted in applause, other Americans weren't as taken by the display. This is likely because of the rumors that Habba and Trump are having a steamy affair. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, commented that it was unlikely that the former first lady would appreciate Habba crying over her husband, quipping, "You know Melania [Trump] is side eyeing this woman."

Advertisement