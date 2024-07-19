Alina Habba's Emotional Speech About Trump At 2024 RNC Won't Help Those Affair Rumors
Alina Habba has always been a bit of a drama queen. She puts on showy appearances in court, spins stories at MAGA rallies to victimize both herself and Donald Trump, and even lobs intense accusations like attempted murder at Trump's most vocal critics, like New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Unsurprisingly, the outspoken attorney's speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention seemed curated for maximum emotional effect. At one point, Habba said: "To my husband, whose family members have survived the Holocaust, [Donald Trump] is a champion of the Jewish faith." Side note: She notably left out that her biggest client is, in fact, part German.
Habba continued, "To my Iraqi parents, he is a mentor to their daughter. But to me," she explained, visibly choking up, "He's my friend." Unfortunately, Habba, who has been called out several times for being Trump's worst lawyer yet, was unable to give an authentic performance as her tearfulness seemed quite forced.
Trump attorney Alina Habba chokes up discussing client as 'friend' pic.twitter.com/cepG54YRLo
— New York Post (@nypost) July 19, 2024
And even though the RNC audience erupted in applause, other Americans weren't as taken by the display. This is likely because of the rumors that Habba and Trump are having a steamy affair. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, commented that it was unlikely that the former first lady would appreciate Habba crying over her husband, quipping, "You know Melania [Trump] is side eyeing this woman."
Alina Habba has been repeatedly accused of copying Melania Trump
Although there have been some signs suggesting that Alina Habba and Melania Trump actually do like each other, the former first lady's stellar poker face, as well as Habba's consistently odd behavior, have netizens second-guessing. Back in 2023, Donald Trump was heavily criticized for taking Habba to a UFC fight instead of Melania. As one X user opined, "It's classless and disrespectful. Habba isn't a business partner or running mate to justify being a married man's +1 at public events. It's disgusting but [...] Trump's cult doesn't care." Commenters also suspected that Habba was going out of her way to look like Melania. While these claims have no publicly known basis, Donald's history with women is enough ember for the fires.
The controversial politician left his first wife, Ivana Trump, for his mistress, the much younger model Marla Maples. After divorcing her, Donald met and married his third wife. Unfortunately, there are reports that Donald and Melania might soon split as they battle the hush money allegations from adult film star Stormy Daniels. However, other reports claim that Habba's adoration for her client is one-sided. Aside from Donald's subtle sign that he was unhappy with Habba in court, insiders hint that his relationship with Habba isn't as rosy as the attorney claims.