Details From Kate Middleton's Family Outing Are Her Most Promising Recovery Update Yet

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has limited her public appearances for months as she undergoes treatment for cancer. Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March, and royal watchers have eagerly kept an eye out for signs that she is doing better. In June, Kate was able to join the royal family for Trooping the Colour in celebration of King Charles' birthday. While the princess looked radiant at the event, a day earlier, she was candid about the ups and downs of chemotherapy. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting," Kate explained on Instagram. "But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

In August, the princess appeared to be doing just that when she and William, Prince of Wales, took their family to the Gone Wild Festival. Since this wasn't official royal business, the Waleses didn't partake in photo ops. However, descriptions of the event appear to provide encouraging news about Kate's health. "[William and Kate] asked if we could provide a high-intensity, non-stop game of Nerf fun," Georgina Barron, who runs Norfolk Nerf Parties, divulged to the Daily Mail. "The Princess of Wales grabbed a Nerf gun, ran around, and played stuck in the mud with her children."

William and Kate have a tradition of putting their kids first during summer break, and this practice is an even higher priority amid Kate's recovery. After attending Wimbledon in July, Kate's purported plans were to spend time with her kids at Amner Hall in Norfolk, and Balmoral in Scotland.

