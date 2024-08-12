The Subtle Detail You May Have Missed In Kate Middleton & Prince William's Olympics Video

Catherine, Princess of Wales has made another brief public appearance — this time, in an Instagram video supporting Team Great Britain's success at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Yet, one accessory Kate Middleton was sporting in the video alongside her husband, William, Prince of Wales, is piquing folks' interest. Kate notably wasn't wearing her engagement ring, but if you paid close attention, you may have noticed that in its place was another special piece of jewelry.

While a facial hair-clad William was sporting a shirt featuring the Olympic rings, it was Kate's ring that may hold the most meaning. Most royal fans can spot Kate's engagement ring anywhere. The big, bold sapphire and diamond ring was famously passed down to William by his mom, Princess Diana. So, eagle-eyed royal watchers surely noticed the family heirloom's absence during Kate's latest appearance. However, the simpler ring she wore in its place was actually a piece of jewelry that William gifted Kate before he popped the question in 2010, and it's clear that the prince put quite a bit of thought into this particular gift.

William and Kate started dating in 2001 while attending the University of St Andrews together. During those early years, William reportedly gifted Kate a rose gold promise ring, which she sported at her graduation in 2005. Now, nearly two decades later, she's showing it off again.