The Subtle Detail You May Have Missed In Kate Middleton & Prince William's Olympics Video
Catherine, Princess of Wales has made another brief public appearance — this time, in an Instagram video supporting Team Great Britain's success at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Yet, one accessory Kate Middleton was sporting in the video alongside her husband, William, Prince of Wales, is piquing folks' interest. Kate notably wasn't wearing her engagement ring, but if you paid close attention, you may have noticed that in its place was another special piece of jewelry.
While a facial hair-clad William was sporting a shirt featuring the Olympic rings, it was Kate's ring that may hold the most meaning. Most royal fans can spot Kate's engagement ring anywhere. The big, bold sapphire and diamond ring was famously passed down to William by his mom, Princess Diana. So, eagle-eyed royal watchers surely noticed the family heirloom's absence during Kate's latest appearance. However, the simpler ring she wore in its place was actually a piece of jewelry that William gifted Kate before he popped the question in 2010, and it's clear that the prince put quite a bit of thought into this particular gift.
William and Kate started dating in 2001 while attending the University of St Andrews together. During those early years, William reportedly gifted Kate a rose gold promise ring, which she sported at her graduation in 2005. Now, nearly two decades later, she's showing it off again.
Kate Middleton's promise ring holds special meaning
A spectacular engagement ring passed down by your fiancé's mother who happens to be Princess Diana is certainly a special gift, but Prince William also put just as much thought into the ring he gave Kate Middleton while they were dating. The promise ring features pearls and garnets. Pearls are the birthstone associated with William's June birthday, and Kate's January birthstone is garnet. Seeing how lovely these stones look together was a great way for William to celebrate their love.
Since Kate disappeared from the public eye in December 2023, there have been many rumors and lots of suspicion about the state of her marriage to William. Kate's announcement that she was undergoing cancer treatment and her subsequent slow return to the spotlight have certainly helped to keep rumors at bay. That said, leaving her engagement ring off in her latest public video is still a risky move that could reignite questions about her marriage.
Although, it's no surprise that Kate doesn't wear her massive ring every day. Managing director of Clogau, Ben Roberts, explained to Hello! that "the level of upkeep that wearing an heirloom day to day can entail" means Kate must "employ careful maintenance with regular inspections and in-depth evaluations, gentle cleaning to restore sheen, and if necessary, expert repairs to ensure its longevity." Not to mention, with a 12-carat sapphire and 14 diamonds, it's surely a heavy piece to wear.
The Olympics video marks Kate Middleton's fourth appearance since her cancer diagnosis
Before her break from public life began this past year, Kate Middleton was frequently seen out and about making appearances and tending to royal duties. These days, though, Kate's appearances are few and far between, which makes each one particularly special. Her first reemergence into the spotlight was at Trooping the Colour in June 2024 where her famous engagement ring was front and center. The following month, she appeared at Wimbledon, once again sporting her engagement ring. She was also wearing her engagement ring in the video in which she announced her cancer diagnosis back in March.
So, while folks who paid close attention to Kate during her congratulatory post-Olympics video may have taken note of her missing engagement ring, it's clear that when she's all dressed up, her heirloom ring is still her favorite accessory. Plus, Kate is off "on summer break" these days as she recovers from her cancer treatment.
In July, sources told Vanity Fair that the princess would be out of the public eye for the rest of the summer after Wimbledon. Clearly, Kate's priority is getting some much needed R&R and not stressing too much about sporting her fanciest jewelry while recuperating with her family by her side.