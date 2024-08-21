Nicole Kidman And Tom Cruise's Son Connor Is All Grown Up Now

In the early 1990s, when Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were married and two of the biggest young stars in Hollywood, they adopted two children together. A daughter named Isabella Cruise came first, and a son called Connor Cruise followed a few years later. In 1995, the "Birth" star spoke to Vanity Fair about her journey to motherhood. "It's fate, completely. The adoption was a very spontaneous thing; we decided to adopt [Isabella] because the situation came up," she said. "I just believe, for whatever reason, that these children were meant to be in our family."

Things have soured in the decades since. Kidman and Cruise went through a highly publicized divorce, and their high-profile careers took them to different parts of the world right as their children were growing up. As a result, the kids' relationships with their parents have differed over the years.

What's more, the Cruise kids are not children anymore. Though Connor Cruise has been a part of the famous family since he was mere months old, he's now all grown up, living his own life separate from the entertainment industry world of his parents. Read on to learn about what Connor Cruise's life is like now.