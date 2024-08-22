Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Completely Unrecognizable In Throwback Video From Her Gavin Newsom Days

Even before she began associating with the Trump family, Kimberly Guilfoyle's political stance leaned slightly on the side of conservatism. As Gavin Newsom explained to Charlie Rose in their 2004 interview, "She is tenacious, but she's fair and she has remarkable compassion. But I think she's modestly more conservative, particularly on some social issues."

Advertisement

This description appears to be accurate in the video, as Guilfoyle shares her thoughts on several crucial political topics without veering too far from typical left-leaning views. For example, one of the major foci of the interview was same-sex marriage, and Guilfoyle commented, "So many people, I'm impressed with their relationships, the children that they've raised in same-sex marriages. They're an example and a lesson to so many others of how to take this seriously, what it means to have love and togetherness."

However, recent appearances demonstrate that Guilfoyle has politically changed her tune. For example, Guilfoyle's 2024 RNC speech is far less LGBTQ+ friendly than her 2004 comments. For example, in the video shared by PBS, Guilfoyle discusses bringing about a new era, in which "high school girls will only compete with other girls, not biological men." This clearly transphobic comment is more in line with far-right beliefs than the opinions she shared in her Charlie Rose interview. Change is inevitable, but Guilfoyle's evolution since her 2004 appearance suggests that not all change is for the better.

Advertisement