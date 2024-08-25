Why Sasha And Malia Obama Weren't Given Birthday Presents From Barack And Michelle As Kids

On the outside, it certainly seemed like Malia and Sasha Obama adopted a rather lavish lifestyle during their father, Barack Obama's, two presidential terms. In reality, however, Former First Lady Michelle Obama ensured that their glamorous environs didn't get to her young daughters' heads. Speaking to People in 2008, Michelle shared that she gave Malia and Sasha several reality checks throughout their time growing up in The White House. In addition to picking up chores, getting an allowance, and having strict bedtimes just like regular children, the former first daughters notably weren't treated to over-to-the-top birthday parties. In fact, the "Becoming" author revealed that she and Barack didn't even give their little girls presents to celebrate their birthdays either.

"We spend hundreds of dollars on a birthday party and movie tickets and pizza and popcorn," Michelle reasoned. Her husband echoed her sentiment by arguing, "That sleepover is enough. We want to teach some limits to them. And their friends bring over presents." Their celebrations were usually low-key affairs where the girls kept to themselves, with the former president supervising for a bit and then disappearing until it was time for cake. Barack went on to detail their plans for their eldest's birthday: "We're going to go swimming, see 'Wall-E,' make pizzas, have sundaes." Additionally, Barack and Michelle also let their daughters know just how much they loved them through heartfelt Instagram tributes. In fact, Michelle's adorable 2024 birthday post for Sasha highlighted how different their close-knit family is to the Trumps.

