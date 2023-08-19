Michelle Obama Gave Sasha And Malia Reality Checks While Growing Up In The White House

When Barack Obama was elected president, Jenna Bush Hager showed his daughters Malia and Sasha Obama the ins and outs of their soon-to-be new home. As the daughter and granddaughter of a president, Bush Hager was one of the few people who understood what a unique childhood Malia and Sasha would have in the White House. Along with her twin sister, she took 10-year-old Malia and 7-year-old Sasha to check out some of the mansion's opulent features, including an in-house movie theater and bowling alley. They also encouraged the girls to use the staircases as indoor slides.

Once they moved in, Michelle Obama gave her daughters carte blanche to explore the White House's 55,000-plus square feet of space. "I've tried to encourage them to feel like this whole place is their home," Michelle explained to People in 2009. "Just let us know where you're going."

Despite these luxurious surroundings, Michelle wanted to make sure Malia and Sasha had as normal a childhood as possible, complete with common chores that all kids can relate to. To achieve her plan, she got the White House staff involved. "I also had to beg the housekeepers, 'These girls need to learn how to clean their own rooms and make their beds and do their laundry,'" Michelle recalled in the Netflix Documentary "Becoming," per "Today." "You cannot do this every day because they will not live here forever, and I am not raising kids who don't know how to make a bed.”